🏀 No. 1 Kansas to Host Jaspers Friday Night in Men’s Hoops

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 1 Kansas will conclude its two-game homestand to open the 2023-24 season when it plays host to Manhattan College on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.

TIPOFF

No. 1 Kansas will conclude its two-game homestand to open the 2023-24 season when it plays host to Manhattan College on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.

KU won its mind-boggling 51st-straight home opener with an 99-56 win against North Carolina Central on Nov. 6. The streak began in 1973-74 under head coach Ted Owens. KU coaches Larry Brown (5-0) and Roy Williams (15-0) never lost a home opener. KU is 21-0 in home openers in the Bill Self era.

Kansas posted a 28-8 overall record in 2022-23 and won the Big 12 regular season title with a 13-5 league mark. Manhattan College is 1-0 on the season and went 12-18 last season, including a 10-10 record in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) finishing tied for fifth.

KU and Manhattan will be meeting for the first time in men’s basketball.

Though its only one game, KU leads the nation in field goal percentage at 69.6% and is second in three-point field goal percentage at 56.5%. KU also leads the Big 12 in assists per game at 34.0, which is second nationally.

Though its only one game, senior Hunter Dickinson leads the nation in three-point field goal percentage at 100%. His 88.9% field goals lead the league. Redshirt-senior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 and is third nationally with a 10.0 assists per game average.

Kansas is No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the fourth time in poll history, with all coming four in the Bill Self era – 2004-05, 2009-10, 2018-19 and 2023-24.

KU has been ranked in the AP top 10 in each of the last 39 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 39 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Including 2023-24, Kansas has been the Big 12 coaches’ choice to win the league 20 times in the 27-year history of the conference.

Kansas is celebrating 126 years of men’s basketball in 2023-24.

UP NEXT

Kansas will face Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic, Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 8:30 p.m. (Central), at the United Center in Chicago. Kentucky leads the overall series with Kansas, 25-11, yet KU has won two of the last three and five of the last seven matchups. This will be the 11th time in the last 13 seasons these two blue bloods will meet beginning in 2011-12.

Kansas is 7-5 all-time in the Champions Classic, which began in 2011-12, including 2-2 versus Kentucky in the event. Duke is also 7-5, while Kentucky and Michigan State both have 5-7 records in the Champions Classic.