🏀 No. 1 Kansas to Match up With No. 7 Tennessee for Third-Place Contest in Hawaii

HONOLULU – No. 1 Kansas (4-1) will face No. 7 Tennessee (4-1) for the third-place matchup of the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. (Central) on ESPN. The contest was moved from the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, to the Stan Sherrif Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Mānoa due to the wildfire damage suffered on the island of Maui last summer.

TIPOFF

Kansas will face Tennessee for the eighth time in men’s basketball. The Jayhawks lead the series 4-3 over the Volunteers.

Kansas is participating in its eighth Allstate Maui Invitational and has a combined record of 19-7 in the event, with a 16-7 record in games played in Hawaii.

Kansas has won three Maui Invitationals in 1996, 2015 and 2019, including its last two appearances in the event.

Kansas is 4-1 after its 59-73 loss against No. 4 Marquette in the semifinal round of the Maui Invitational. Tennessee fell to 4-1 with a 71-67 loss against No. 2 Purdue in its second-round game.

KU won its mind-boggling 51st-straight home opener, 99-56 against North Carolina Central on Nov. 6. The streak began in 1973-74 under coach Ted Owens. KU coaches Larry Brown (5-0) and Roy Williams (15-0) never lost a home opener. KU is 21-0 in home openers under Bill Self.

Kansas posted a 28-8 overall record in 2022-23 and won the Big 12 regular-season title with a 13-5 league mark.

Kansas was No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll for the fourth time in poll history, with all four coming in the Bill Self era – 2004-05, 2009-10, 2018-19 and 2023-24.

KU has been ranked in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 41 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 41 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Including 2023-24, Kansas has been the Big 12 coaches’ choice to win the league 20 times in the 27-year history of the conference.

Kansas is celebrating 126 years of men’s basketball in 2023-24.

UP NEXT

Kansas opens a four-game homestand when it plays host to Eastern Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 7 p.m. Central and will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.