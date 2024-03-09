🏀 No. 14 Kansas Falls to No. 1 Houston, 76-46 in Final Regular Season Contest

HOUSTON (AP) —Jamal Shead had 13 points and Damian Dunn added 12 as No. 14 Kansas fell to No. 1 Houston, 76-46, on Saturday inside of the Fertitta Center.

L.J. Cryer scored 11 points and J’Wan Roberts had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (28-3, 15-3), who shot 46% from the field and hit six 3-pointers on the way to a 40-21 lead at the half. Houston shot 44% for the game and hit 11-of-29 shots from long distance, while forcing 18 turnovers and converting them into 30 points.

The Cougars closed out their regular season by winning their ninth-straight game and extending their home winning streak to 22 games.

Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson had 11 points and six rebounds but left with 11:08 remaining holding his right shoulder after battling for a rebound.

Kevin McCullar Jr., who tweaked his knee earlier in the week against Kansas State, was scoreless in 15 minutes in the first half. He didn’t play in the second half.

Kansas (22-9, 10-8) has lost three of its last four games. The Jayhawks shot 33% and were 3-of-21 from 3-point distance.

Houston controlled the first half, charging to a 34-9 lead. Kansas missed 10 straight field goal attempts at one point.

The game was a stark contrast to the teams’ first meeting on Feb. 3 in Lawrence when Kansas jumped out to a 23-11 lead and shot 69% en route to a 78-65 win.

UP NEXT

Kansas will enter the Big 12 Championship as the No. 6 seed and will play its first game on Wednesday, March 13, at 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2) against the winner of the No. 14 West Virginia and No. 11 Cincinnati contest. The WVU-UC game will be played on Tuesday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The Big 12 Championship runs March 12-16 and will be played at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.