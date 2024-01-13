🏀 No. 3 Kansas Powers Past No. 9 Oklahoma, 78-66

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar had 15 of his 21 points in the second half as No. 3 Kansas surged past No. 9 Oklahoma 78-66 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, extending its winning streak over the Sooners to six games.

Hunter Dickinson led Kansas (14-2, 2-1 Big 12) with his 10th double-double of the season, finishing with 24 points and 14 rebounds. KJ Adams also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Jayhawks committed two turnovers in the entire game, setting a new program record. The previous low of three turnovers was done twice (Jan. 15, 1966 vs. Iowa State and Jan. 24, 2015 vs. Texas). This was something the players said was an emphasis after combining for 35 in their last two games. Kansas coach Bill Self thought otherwise.

“I don’t know that we emphasize that nearly as much as what you guys think we do,” Self said. “But we didn’t have to because the players all know.”

“I thought we did a better job of taking care of the basketball,” Self added. “That’s probably about as well as we can take care of the ball. Two is a low number. We’re not good enough offensively to give away possessions. So our number needs to be under 10 or 10 or so.”

Kansas is looking for another offensive threat besides McCullar, Dickinson, Adams and Harris. On Saturday, those four were enough.

“Their ‘big four’ showed up and showed up big,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. “We didn’t guard well enough the second half. We put a lot of pressure on our offense when we didn’t guard.”

Javian McCollum had 17 points to lead Oklahoma (13-3, 1-2), which lost its second straight game. Milos Usan added 15 and Otego Oteh had 12.