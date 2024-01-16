🏀 No. 3 Kansas to Play at Oklahoma State Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (14-2, 2-1 Big 12) hits the road in conference play and will face Oklahoma State (8-8, 0-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The contest from Gallagher-Iba Arena will tip at 8 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas is coming off its second victory against an Associated Press Top-10 team with a 78-66 win versus No. 9 Oklahoma on Jan. 13 at Allen Fieldhouse. In the win against No. 9 Oklahoma, Kansas set the school record for fewest turnovers with two. The previous mark was three, set two different times (Jan. 15, 1966 vs. Iowa State and Jan. 24, 2015 vs. Texas). Oklahoma State is looking to end a three-game losing streak after its 66-42 loss at Iowa State on Jan. 13.

Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma State, 123-60, and KU has won the last five meetings dating back to the 2021-22 season.

Kansas enters Tuesday’s matchup averaging 78.5 points per game with a plus-12.2 scoring margin. The Jayhawks pull down 38.5 rebounds per outing with a plus-5.8 rebound margin. Kansas is second in the nation in assists per game at 20.9. KU is second in the Big 12 and ninth nationally in field goal percentage (50.2%). KU also averages 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocked shots per contest.

Named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, graduate G Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.9 points per game, which is 28th nationally. His two triple-doubles are the most amongst the NCAA. McCullar also leads KU with 24 steals and 25 three-point field goals made. His 6.6 rebounds per game are second on the team and he ranks in 10 Big 12 statistical categories.

Also a Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 selection, senior C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is fourth nationally in rebounds per game at 12.0. He has three double-doubles in his last four games and his 10 double-doubles leads the Big 12 and are fourth nationally. A five-time Big 12 weekly award honoree this season, including Jan. 8 Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads KU with 22 blocked shots and has 20 steals.

Junior F KJ Adams Jr. has two double-doubles in his last three games and is averaging 14.3 points in his last three games. Adams leads the Big 12 and is 25th nationally in field goal percentage at 60.9%. Adams is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the season and has 50 assists.

Redshirt-senior G Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 with 7.1 assists per game, which is fifth nationally. Harris averages 6.9 points per contest and has 21 steals. Freshman G Johnny Furphy (5.7 ppg, 16 threes made) started his second game of the season against Oklahoma on Jan. 13.

Other KU regulars include freshman G Elmarko Jackson (5.2 ppg, 42 assists, 15 starts), graduate-senior G Nicolas Timberlake (3.6 ppg, 11 3FGs), graduate-senior F Parker Braun (3.0 ppg, 13 blocked shots) and freshman G Jamari McDowell (1.9 ppg).

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its second-straight road contest at West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 20. Tip from WVU Coliseum will be at 3 p.m. CT and the contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas leads the overall series with West Virginia, 19-6, but the Mountaineers lead at WVU Coliseum, 6-4. Kansas has won the last six meetings with West Virginia dating back to the 2021-22 season.