🏀 No. 6 Kansas to Play at Texas Tech on ESPN Big Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6 Kansas (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) hits the road to face Texas Tech (17-6, 6-4) on Feb. 12 for ESPN Big Monday. Tip from United Supermarkets Arena is set for 8 p.m. CT.

The Kansas at Texas Tech contest will be the third ESPN Big Monday game for Kansas this season. Kansas is 75-23 on ESPN Big Monday, including 56-17 under head coach Bill Self.

Kansas is coming off a 64-61 win against No. 13 Baylor, its 18th-straight home court win and sixth victory against a ranked team this season. At 7-4, KU is one game behind Big 12 leader Houston (8-3) in the conference standings. Texas Tech ended a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 66-59 home win against UCF.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 42-7, including 17-6 record in Lubbock (13-4 in United Supermarkets Arena).

Kansas enters Monday’s matchup averaging 78.1 points per game with a plus-10.6 scoring margin. The Jayhawks pull down 36.6 rebounds per outing with a plus-3.6 rebound margin. Kansas leads the nation in assists per game at 20.3. KU also leads the Big 12 and is third nationally in field goal percentage (50.6%, Wright State is first at 52.9%). Self’s team averages 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocked shots per contest.

Named to the Wooden Award Late Top 20, graduate G Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.5 points per game, which is 40th nationally. His two triple-doubles are the most amongst the NCAA. McCullar also leads KU with 35 three-point field goals made. His 6.4 rebounds per game are second on the team and he ranks in 11 Big 12 statistical categories.

Named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Feb. 5, his third time this season, senior C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in rebounds per game at 11.0. He has double-doubles in three of his last five games and his 13 double-doubles lead the Big 12 and are ninth nationally. A six-time Big 12 weekly award honoree, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads KU with 31 blocked shots and has 27 steals.

After his 6-for-7 game against Baylor (2/10), junior F KJ Adams Jr. continues to lead the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in field goal percentage at 63.8%. He is 23-for-31 (74.2%) from the field in his last four games. Adams is averaging 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in Big 12 play and 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds for the season. He has 82 assists in 2023-24, including 19 in his last four contests.

Named a Bob Cousy Award top-10 candidate, redshirt-senior G Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 with 6.6 assists per game, which is seventh nationally. After his 14 points versus Baylor (2/10), Harris is averaging 8.0 points per contest and has a team-high 38 steals.

Freshman G Johnny Furphy (8.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 32 threes made) has started the last nine games and is averaging 12.8 ppg and 6.3 rpg in that span.

UP NEXT

Kansas continues its two-game road swing at Oklahoma on Saturday, Feb. 17. Tip from Lloyd Noble Center is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma, 156-69, including a 55-45 mark in games played in Norman (23-20 in Lloyd Noble Center). The Jayhawks have won the last six meetings with the Sooners, including a 78-66 win on Jan. 13, 2024, in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won its last two and three of its last four trips to Norman.