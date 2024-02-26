🏀 No. 7 Kansas to Host BYU Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 7 Kansas (21-6, 9-5 Big 12) continues its two-game homestand when it plays host to BYU (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas has won two straight after its 86-67 win against Texas on Feb. 24. The Jayhawks’ 19-game home court winning streak is tied for third nationally. BYU is looking to bounce back from an 84-74 loss at Kansas State on Feb. 24.

Kansas leads the overall series with BYU, 4-1, including 1-0 in Allen Fieldhouse. These teams last met at the 2019 Maui Invitational semifinals, a KU 71-56 win.

Kansas enters Tuesday’s matchup averaging 77.0 points per game with a plus-9.4 scoring margin. The Jayhawks pull down 36.3 rebounds per outing with a plus-3.3 rebound margin. Kansas leads the nation in assists per game at 19.7. KU leads the Big 12 and is third nationally in field goal percentage at 50.2%. KU also averages 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocked shots per contest.

Named to the Wooden Award Late Top 20, graduate G Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.0 points per game, which is 51st nationally. His two triple-doubles are the second most in the NCAA. McCullar is tied for the KU lead with 37 three-point field goals made. His 6.4 rebounds per game are second on the team and he ranks in 11 Big 12 statistical categories.

A six-time Big 12 weekly award winner in 2023-24, senior C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in rebounds per game at 10.9. His 14 double-doubles lead the Big 12 and are 11th nationally. With an 18.3 ppg, which is second in the Big 12 behind McCullar, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads KU with 32 blocked shots and has 28 steals.

Junior F KJ Adams Jr. continues to lead the Big 12 and is 19th nationally in field goal percentage at 61.2%. Adams is averaging 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in Big 12 play and 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds for the season. He has 89 assists in 2023-24, including 27 in his last seven contests.

Named a Bob Cousy Award top-10 candidate, redshirt-senior G Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 with 6.5 assists per game, which is ninth nationally, and third in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.0), which is 22nd nationally after his six assist and zero turnover game against Texas. Harris averages 8.3 points per contest and has a team-high 41 steals.

Freshman G Johnny Furphy (9.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg) is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in Big 12 play. He has started the last 12 games for KU and is tied with McCullar for the team lead in threes made with 37.

Other KU regulars include graduate G Nicolas Timberlake (4.2 ppg, 19 3FGs, three starts), freshman G Elmarko Jackson (4.1 ppg, 51 assists, 22 steals, 16 starts), graduate F Parker Braun (2.3 ppg, 18 blocked shots) and freshman G Jamari McDowell (1.8 ppg).

UP NEXT

Kansas hits the road to take on No. 11 Baylor on Saturday, March 2. Tip from Foster Pavilion will be at noon CT and the game will be televised on ABC.

Kansas leads the overall series with Baylor 36-9, including a 14-6 record on Waco, Texas. BU has won the last three matchups with Kansas in Waco. This will be the first meeting in Foster Pavilion. Kansas has won two straight in the series, including a 64-61 win on Feb. 10 in Allen Fieldhouse earlier this season.