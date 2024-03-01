🏀 No. 7 Kansas to Play at No. 15 Baylor Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 7 Kansas (21-6, 9-6 Big 12) hits the road and will play at No. 15 Baylor (20-8, 9-6) on Saturday, March 2. Tip from Foster Pavilion is set for noon CT and the game will be televised on ABC.

Kansas is looking to bounce back from a 76-68 loss to BYU on Feb. 27. Baylor ended a two-game losing streak with a 62-54 win at TCU on Feb. 26. The Bears are 13-2 at home this season.

Kansas leads the overall series with Baylor, 36-9, including a 14-6 record in Waco. This will be the first meeting in Foster Pavilion. Kansas defeated Baylor, 64-61, on Feb. 10, in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas enters Saturday’s matchup averaging 76.6 points per game with a plus-8.8 scoring margin. The Jayhawks pull down 36.4 rebounds per outing with a plus-3.3 rebound margin. Kansas leads the nation in assists per game at 19.5. KU leads the Big 12 and is fourth nationally in field goal percentage at 49.8%. KU also averages 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocked shots per contest.

Named to most every national player of the year watch list, graduate G Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.0 points per game, which is 52nd nationally. His two triple-doubles are the second most in the NCAA. McCullar is tied for the KU lead with 37 three-point field goals made. His 6.4 rebounds per game are second on the team and he ranks in 11 Big 12 statistical categories.

A six-time Big 12 weekly award winner in 2023-24 and also on every national player of the year watch list, senior C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in rebounds per game at 10.9. He recorded his 15th double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds against BYU (2/27) and his 15 double-doubles lead the Big 12 and are 10th nationally. With an 18.3 ppg, which is second in the Big 12 behind McCullar, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads KU with 33 blocked shots and has 28 steals.

Junior F KJ Adams Jr. continues to lead the Big 12 and is 23rd nationally in field goal percentage at 60.0%. Adams is averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in Big 12 play and 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds for the season. Adams has 91 assists in 2023-24, including 29 in his last eight contests.

Redshirt-senior G Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 with 6.5 assists per game, which is ninth nationally, and third in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9), ranking 27th nationally. Harris averages 8.4 points per contest and has a team-high 42 steals.

Freshman G Johnny Furphy (9.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg) is averaging 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in Big 12 play. Furphy has started the last 13 games for KU and is tied with McCullar for the team lead in threes made with 37.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to host Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday, March 5. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse will be at 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The matchup will serve as Kansas’ Senior Night. Beginning in 1983-84, Kansas has won 39 consecutive Senior Nights (note: the 39 does not include Kansas’ 2018 vacated win).

Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 201-96, including a 95-35 record in meetings in Lawrence, 52-18 in Allen Fieldhouse.