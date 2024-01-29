🏀 No. 8 Kansas to Host Oklahoma State Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (16-4, 4-3 Big 12) men’s basketball will play host to Oklahoma State (9-11, 1-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse will be at 8 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas is coming off a 79-75 loss at then-No. 23 Iowa State on Jan. 27. Oklahoma State ended a six-game losing streak with a 70-66 home win against West Virginia on Jan. 27.

Kansas is 118-18 following a loss in the Bill Self era at KU (since 2003-04), including 3-0 this season.

No. 8 Kansas has been ranked in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 51 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 51 weeks is the longest in the nation for a Top-10 team.

The Jayhawks are 10-0 at home this season and their 15-game home court winning streak is tied for eighth longest nationally. Kansas enters Tuesday’s matchup averaging 79.0 points per game with a plus-10.7 scoring margin. KU pulls down 37.0 rebounds per outing with a plus-4.3 rebound margin. Kansas leads the nation in assists per game at 20.7. KU leads the Big 12 and is fourth nationally in field goal percentage (50.5%). KU also averages 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocked shots per contest.

Named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, graduate G Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.8 points per game, which is 31st nationally. His two triple-doubles are the most amongst the NCAA. McCullar also leads KU with 32 three-point field goals made. His 6.4 rebounds per game are second on the team and he ranks in 11 Big 12 statistical categories.

Also a Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 selection, senior C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally in rebounds per game at 11.3 after his 20 points and 15 rebounds at Iowa State (1/27). His 11 double-doubles lead the Big 12 and are eighth nationally. A five-time Big 12 weekly award honoree this season, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads KU with 27 blocked shots and has 24 steals.

Junior F KJ Adams Jr. leads the Big 12 and is 23rd nationally in field goal percentage at 61.9%. Adams is averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in Big 12 play and 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds for the season. He has 63 assists in 2023-24.

Named a Bob Cousy Award top-10 candidate on Jan. 29, redshirt-senior G Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 with 6.9 assists per game, which is eighth nationally. Harris averages 7.2 points per contest and has a team-high 33 steals.

Freshman G Johnny Furphy (7.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 28 threes made) posted his first career double-double where he had career-highs in points, with 23, and rebounds, with 11, against Cincinnati (1/22). Furphy has started the last five games and is averaging 14.6 ppg and 6.8 rpg and is 13-for-26 (50.0%) from three-point range in that span.

Other KU regulars include freshman G Elmarko Jackson (4.5 ppg, 44 assists, 15 starts), graduate-senior G Nicolas Timberlake (3.6 ppg, 13 3FGs), graduate-senior F Parker Braun (2.6 ppg, 15 blocked shots) and freshman G Jamari McDowell (1.5 ppg).

UP NEXT

Kansas continues its two-game homestand when it plays host to No. 4 Houston on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse will be at 3 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN. The Houston contest will be Kansas’ Beak The Stigma game, creating awareness for college students experiencing struggles related to mental health.

Kansas leads the overall series with Houston, 5-2, including a 2-1 record in Lawrence, all played in Allen Fieldhouse. These teams last met on Nov. 20, 2001, in the second round of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii and Kansas won the contest 95-78.