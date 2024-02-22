🏀 No. 9 Kansas to Host Texas Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9 Kansas (20-6, 8-5 Big 12) returns home to host Texas (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) on Saturday, Feb. 24. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 5 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas is coming off a 67-57 win at No. 25 Oklahoma on Feb. 17. Texas has won two of its last three games after its 62-56 win against Kansas State on Feb. 19.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas, 36-14, including 17-2 in Allen Fieldhouse. Texas has won the last two meetings with KU.

Kansas enters Saturday’s matchup averaging 76.6 points per game with a plus-9.0 scoring margin. The Jayhawks pull down 36.3 rebounds per outing with a plus-3.1 rebound margin. Kansas leads the nation in assists per game at 19.8. KU leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally in field goal percentage at 49.8%. KU also averages 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocked shots per contest.

Named to the Wooden Award Late Top 20, graduate G Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.0 points per game, which is 51st nationally. His two triple-doubles are the second most in the NCAA. McCullar also leads KU with 37 three-point field goals made. His 6.4 rebounds per game are second on the team and he ranks in 11 Big 12 statistical categories.

A six-time Big 12 weekly award winner in 2023-24, senior C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in rebounds per game at 11.0. He has double-doubles in four of his last seven games after his 20 points and 16 rebounds at Oklahoma (2/17). Dickinson’s 14 double-doubles lead the Big 12 and are 10th nationally. With an 18.2 ppg, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He also leads KU with 31 blocked shots and has 28 steals.

Junior F KJ Adams Jr. continues to lead the Big 12 and is 23rd nationally in field goal percentage at 60.9%. Adams is averaging 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in Big 12 play and 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds for the season. He has 87 assists in 2023-24, including 24 in his last six contests.

Named a Bob Cousy Award top-10 candidate, redshirt-senior G Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 with 6.5 assists per game, which is ninth nationally, and third in assist-to-turnover ratio, which is 28th nationally. Harris averages 8.0 points per contest and has a team-high 40 steals.

Freshman G Johnny Furphy (8.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 36 threes made) has started the last 11 games and is averaging 13.1 ppg and 6.6 rpg with 21 threes made in that span.

Other KU regulars include freshman G Elmarko Jackson (4.3 ppg, 47 assists, 21 steals, 16 starts), graduate G Nicolas Timberlake (3.8 ppg, 18 3FGs, two starts), graduate F Parker Braun (2.3 ppg, 16 blocked shots) and freshman G Jamari McDowell (1.6 ppg).

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes its two-game homestand when it plays host to BYU on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse will be at 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

The Kansas-BYU series dates back to 1959 and KU leads 4-1. The teams last met on Nov. 26, 2019, in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, a KU 71-56 win en route to the tournament title. Kansas is 1-0 versus BYU in Allen Fieldhouse with an 83-67 win on Dec. 17, 1971.