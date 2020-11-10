👟 Promising KU Track & Field Newcomers Primed for 2020-21 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – As the Kansas men’s and women’s track & field teams get set for the 2020-21 season, the Jayhawks welcome a talented group of newcomers, while bringing back some of the top returners in the Big 12 and across the country.

Of the 2020-21 newcomers, the Jayhawks hail from 16 different states or countries, including four from Kansas and Missouri, two from Colorado, and one from Ohio, Minnesota, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas, Washington D.C., Arizona, Russia, Norway, Belarus, St. Lucia and Algeria.

The group is made up of 12 men and 11 women, representing seven different event groups including, sprints (6), pole vault (4), middle distance (4), throws (4), combined events (3), distance (1) and hurdles (1).

Today, we will introduce you to the newest faces of Kansas track & field, which includes 21 newcomers who are primed for a promising future in the Crimson and Blue.