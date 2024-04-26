🏀 Rylan Griffen Signs to Play at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Standout transfer guard Rylan Griffen has signed financial aid agreements to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced today. Entering the 2024-25 season, Griffen will be a junior.

Griffen, 6-foot-6, 190-pounds, is a transfer from Alabama, which is coming off a Final Four appearance. The Dallas native started 31 games for the Crimson Tide and averaged 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest at Alabama in 2023-24. Griffen was second on the team with 74 three-point field goals scored and he made 39.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

“Rylan’s won everywhere he’s been,” Self said. “He’s a solid shooter, making 39 percent from three-point range on last season’s Final Four team at Alabama. He’s also a solid defender, often guarding the best perimeter player on the opposing team. Rylan fits our system well.”

Griffen scored a career-high 21 points twice last season against Missouri and at Kentucky. He had 19 games of 10 or more points and had 10 games where he made three or more 3-pointers. As a freshman, Griffen averaged 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game at Alabama in 2022-23.

At Richardson High School, Griffen was ranked the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 49 overall player in the 2022 class. He averaged 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals at Richardson his senior season.

Powered by WMT Digital