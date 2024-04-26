🏀 Rylan Griffen Signs to Play at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Standout transfer guard Rylan Griffen has signed financial aid agreements to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced today. Entering the 2024-25 season, Griffen will be a junior.

Griffen, 6-foot-6, 190-pounds, is a transfer from Alabama, which is coming off a Final Four appearance. The Dallas native started 31 games for the Crimson Tide and averaged 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest at Alabama in 2023-24. Griffen was second on the team with 74 three-point field goals scored and he made 39.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

“Rylan’s won everywhere he’s been,” Self said. “He’s a solid shooter, making 39 percent from three-point range on last season’s Final Four team at Alabama. He’s also a solid defender, often guarding the best perimeter player on the opposing team. Rylan fits our system well.”

Griffen scored a career-high 21 points twice last season against Missouri and at Kentucky. He had 19 games of 10 or more points and had 10 games where he made three or more 3-pointers. As a freshman, Griffen averaged 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game at Alabama in 2022-23.

At Richardson High School, Griffen was ranked the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 49 overall player in the 2022 class. He averaged 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals at Richardson his senior season.