🏀 Seven Jayhawks Earn 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Team Honors

IRVING, Texas – Seven Kansas men’s basketball players have been named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Team, the league office announced Tuesday. The seven selections are the most honors awarded to a Big 12 team this season.

Senior David McCormack (communication studies), juniors Christian Braun (communication studies) and Michael Jankovich (finance), and redshirt-sophomores Dajuan Harris Jr. (liberal arts and sciences) and redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson (communication studies) all earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team recognition. Academic All-Big 12 Second Team honorees include seniors Ochai Agbaji (communication studies) and Chris Teahan (liberal arts and sciences).

McCormack is a first-team selection for the third-straight season, while Agbaji, Braun, Harris, Teahan and Wilson are on the squad for the second-consecutive year. Jankovich is a first-time honoree.

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better grade point average (GPA) while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible. A total of 32 were recognized on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Team, with 19 first team honorees and 13 on the second team.

Since the inception of the conference in 1996-97, Kansas has a league-leading 77 all-time Academic All-Big 12 honorees. Texas is second with 71, followed by Iowa State (61), Texas Tech (61) and Oklahoma (58). KU has 56 Academic All-Big 12 First Team honorees and 21 second-team selections. In the Bill Self era, Kansas has had 56 student-athletes named Academic All-Big 12, including 40 Jayhawks on the first team.