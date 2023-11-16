🏊‍♀️ Sisung Earns NCAA Cut, Jayhawks Post Strong Second Day in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Junior Lezli Sisung picked up an NCAA B Cut in the 100-yard backstroke (53.71) as the Kansas Women’s Swimming and Diving team wrapped up a successful second day at the Mizzou Invite on Thursday at Mizzou Aquatic Center.

"We found our stride better today and had a lot more second swims, especially in the A and B final tonight. I think the team is getting more comfortable with a very different format than what we're used to. We're still adjusting, but I think we did a better job today than we did on day one."

Prelims set the stage for Thursday’s action, with 20 swimmers and three divers punching their way into a finals spot. Three Jayhawks made the “A” Final in their respected event; Hailey Farrell: 400-yard IM, Eleni Kotzamanis: 100-yard backstroke and Lezli Sisung: 100-yard backstroke. Sisung, who picked up an NCAA B Cut in the 100-yard backstroke earlier in the day, finished third with a time of 54.49. Kotzamanis finished sixth (54.97), while Farrell finished eighth (4:26.12).

On the diving side, Shiyun Lai, Lize van Leeuwen and Gabriela San Juan Carmona all earned their way into the one-meter final session. Lai finished fourth (279.55), Leeuwen finished sixth (258.85) and Carmona followed in seventh (258.30).

Six swimmers posted lifetime bests on Thursday, led by Caroline Blake who had one in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.84) and then broke that same record later in the evening with a time of 1:05.58. Ainsley Dillon raced a lifetime best in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.64, while Lauren Collins also set a new best in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.41. Gracyn O’Mara set a new PR, racing a time of 4:23.10 in the 400-yard Individual Medley. Farrell also posted a lifetime best in the 200-yard freestyle, swimming a time of 1:50.83.

Friday’s action will conclude the Mizzou Invite, with prelims kicking off at 9:30 a.m. CT and finals at 5:30 p.m. CT. The meet will be televised on SECN+, with live scoring available on Meet Mobile. A complete order of events for the final day is listed below.

ORDER OF EVENTS:

Prelims: 7:30 warm-up, 9:30 Competition Start

Finals: 4:00 warm-up, 5:30 Competition Start

Friday, November 17

Prelims

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving (12 PM)

Finals

1650 Free*

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

400 Free Relay

Platform Diving (2 PM)