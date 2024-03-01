🏊‍♀️ Sisung, Relay Team Lead Kansas into Final Day of Big 12s

Nine Jayhawks qualified for the final session, which will be contested Saturday, including Amelie Lessing, Molly Robinson, Ellie Howe, Claire Hyatt, Eleni Kotzamanis, Sisung, Lauren Gryboski, Shiyun Lai and Lize Van Leeuwen.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Lezli Sisung claimed a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke as Kansas wrapped up day four of the 2024 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia on Friday.

"The first couple of events we were a little malaise, but then the backstrokers did really for us and came back for a bunch of second swims. The relay capped the day off and I was also please with the platform diving performance. Tomorrow is a very strong day for us and we want to close out the Big 12s on a high note."

Sisung was the lone Jayhawk to qualify for a Championship event, notching a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.98.

The relay team of Keyla Brown, Ellie Howe, Caroline Blake and Ainsley Dillon capped off a solid day for Kansas, finishing fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.43 in a race loaded with Olympic talent.

Kotzamanis finished sixth in the Consolation Final of the 100-yard backstroke, swimming a time of 55.65.

On the diving side, Lai led the way for Kansas and finished 11th in the platform diving event, scoring 252.00 points. Gryboski followed suit for Kansas, finishing 16th with a finals score of 221.10.

Kansas will compete on the fifth and final day of the Championships on Saturday, with the women’s 3m prelims kicking off at 9:15 a.m. CT. Swimming prelims will start at 10:00 a.m. and the finals will conclude with diving at 5:15 p.m. and swimming at 6:00 p.m.