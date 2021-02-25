🏊‍♀️ Steward Sets School Record on Day Two of Big 12 Championships

Steward’s time of 1:58.00 breaks the school record of 1:58.37 set previously by Chelsie Miller at the 2014-15 Big 12 Championships, while also earning the ‘B’ standard for the NCAA Championships.

“She is getting it done at every level, in and out of the pool,” Head Coach Clark Campbell said of Steward. “Chelsie Miller was one of our best swimmers in Jayhawk history, for her to set a record held by Chelsie is a big deal.”

AUSTIN, Texas – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team concluded day two of the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships, which saw junior Kate Steward swim a school record 1:58.00 in the 200-yard individual medley inside Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on Thursday.

Steward would finish second overall in the 200-yard individual medley, while she was joined by Dannie Dilsaver (2:01.42) who placed sixth and Ellie Wehrman (2:03.89) who placed eighth in the women’s ‘A’ Final.

The Jayhawks also registered a second-place finish on Thursday in the women’s 400-yard medley relay, consisting of Manon Manning, Steward, Autumn Looney and Dewi Blose, who finished in 2:37.94.

In the women’s 50-yard freestyle, senior Manon Manning swam to a sixth-place finish in 23.02, followed by Dewi Blose in 11th in 23.23

In the ‘A’ final of the women’s 500-yard, freshman Kara Church made use of her Big 12 debut, placing fourth in 4:48.27, earning 15 points for the Jayhawks. Junior Katie Callahan also placed in the top-10 in the event, placing ninth in 4:53.85.

The Jayhawks will be back in action at the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday, beginning with prelims at 9 a.m., CT. Friday’s finals includes the women’s 100-yard butterfly, women’s 400-yard individual medley, women’s 200 freestyle, women’s 100-yard breaststroke, women’s 100-yard breaststroke and women’s 200-yard backstroke.