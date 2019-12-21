🗓 This Day in Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 20-4 all-time on December 21; 2-1 under head coach Bill Self

December 21, 2013: The Jayhawks defeated the Georgetown Hoyas, 86-64, in Washington, D.C. Kansas dominated the paint, with the Jayhawks’ two leading scorers being senior forward Tarik Black and freshman center Joel Embiid, who each scored 17 points. The team would continue to dominate throughout most of the season being led by the freshman duo of Andrew Wiggins and Embiid, with both players making Associated Press All-American teams among other honors. KU would go on to win their 10th-consecutive regular season 21 conference title, posting a 25-10 overall record.