🏊‍♀️ Three Jayhawks Represented on All-Big 12 Team

IRVING, Texas – Kansas diver Shiyun Lai was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and swimmers Lydia Lafferty and Lezli Sisung earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors, the conference office announced Thursday.

Lai, a freshman from Guangdong Province, China, capped off a stellar freshman season for the Jayhawks after being named to the CSCAA All-American Second Team and receiving All-American Honorable Mention honors in both the one and three-meter diving events at the 2024 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Prior to the NCAA Championships, Lai notched a first-place finish in the three-meter event at the Big 12 Championships, diving for an impressive 406.20 points to become just the third diver and seventh Jayhawk overall to win an individual title at the Big 12 Championships. With her performance at the conference championship, Lai was named the Big 12 Women’s Newcomer Diver of the Meet.

Sisung is a junior from Friendswood, Texas, and earned her first Big 12 yearly award with second team recognition. Sisung has proven to be a leader in the pool for Kansas after qualifying for a championship event in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championship and notching a sixth-place finish with a time of 53.98. Also at the conference championship, Sisung was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team which finished fourth (1:39.48) and earned Kansas 52 points. Earlier this season, Sisung picked up an NCAA B Cut in the 100-yard backstroke after racing a time of 53.71 at the Mizzou Invite.

Lafferty, a sophomore from Watonga, Oklahoma, participated in every event for Kansas in 2023-24. Lafferty turned on another gear in the postseason, qualifying for the championship final in the 100-yard butterfly at the Big 12 Championship. Lafferty finished seventh in the event, racing a time of 54.34. Along with her teammate Sisung, Lafferty was also a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that finished fourth at the conference championship.