🏊♀️ Three Jayhawks Represented on All-Big 12 Team
IRVING, Texas – Kansas diver Shiyun Lai was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and swimmers Lydia Lafferty and Lezli Sisung earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors, the conference office announced Thursday.
Lai, a freshman from Guangdong Province, China, capped off a stellar freshman season for the Jayhawks after being named to the CSCAA All-American Second Team and receiving All-American Honorable Mention honors in both the one and three-meter diving events at the 2024 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Prior to the NCAA Championships, Lai notched a first-place finish in the three-meter event at the Big 12 Championships, diving for an impressive 406.20 points to become just the third diver and seventh Jayhawk overall to win an individual title at the Big 12 Championships. With her performance at the conference championship, Lai was named the Big 12 Women’s Newcomer Diver of the Meet.
Sisung is a junior from Friendswood, Texas, and earned her first Big 12 yearly award with second team recognition. Sisung has proven to be a leader in the pool for Kansas after qualifying for a championship event in the 100-yard backstroke at the Big 12 Championship and notching a sixth-place finish with a time of 53.98. Also at the conference championship, Sisung was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team which finished fourth (1:39.48) and earned Kansas 52 points. Earlier this season, Sisung picked up an NCAA B Cut in the 100-yard backstroke after racing a time of 53.71 at the Mizzou Invite.
Lafferty, a sophomore from Watonga, Oklahoma, participated in every event for Kansas in 2023-24. Lafferty turned on another gear in the postseason, qualifying for the championship final in the 100-yard butterfly at the Big 12 Championship. Lafferty finished seventh in the event, racing a time of 54.34. Along with her teammate Sisung, Lafferty was also a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that finished fourth at the conference championship.
"Our entire team is super proud of what each of our All-Big 12 selections were able to achieve this year. Shiyun, Lezli and Lydia are definitely leaders in performance as we move forward into a realigned conference. More Jayhawks will join them in 2025. "Head Coach Clark Campbell
For the full conference release and complete list of Big 12 award winners, click here.
WOMEN’S ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Year
Joleigh Crye, Cincinnati, So.
Jessica Davis, Cincinnati, Sr.
Libby Michel, Cincinnati, Fr.
Henrietta Fangli, Houston, Jr.
Michelle McLeod, Houston, Fr.
Syd Nethercutt, Houston, Fr.
Alondra Ortiz, Houston, So.
Flo Peter, Houston, So.
SHIYUN LAI, KANSAS, FR.
Kara Church, TCU, Sr.
Jordan Edwards, TCU, Jr.
Sydney Inman, TCU, Fr.
Anna Kwong, TCU, Jr.
Mikayla Popham, TCU, Gr.
Tania Quaglieri, TCU, Gr.
Alessandra Senis, TCU, So.
Berit Berglund, Texas, Fr.
Olivia Bray, Texas, Sr.
Sarah Carruthers, Texas, So.
Angie Coe, Texas, Fr.
Emma Davidson Texas, Gr.
Anna Elendt, Texas, Sr.
Erin Gemmell, Texas, Fr.
Grace Cooper, Texas, Sr.
Hailey Hernandez, Texas, Jr.
Lydia Jacoby, Texas, So.
Emma Kern, Texas, Fr.
Caroline Kupka, Texas, Fr.
Ava Longi, Texas, Sr.
Bridget O’Neil, Texas, Sr.
Sienna Schellenger, Texas, So.
Jordan Skilken, Texas, Sr.
Kelly Pash, Texas, Gr.
Abby Pfeifer, Texas, Jr.
Emma Sticklen, Texas, Sr.
Campbell Stoll, Texas, Fr.
Erica Sullivan, Texas, Jr.
Alicia Wilson, Texas, Gr.
Mia Cheatwood, West Virginia, So.
WOMEN’S ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM
Name, School, Year
Tatum Cooley, BYU, Fr.
Regan Geldmacher, BYU, Jr.
Alexia Jackson, BYU, So.
Emma Marusakova, BYU, So.
Mackenzie Miller, BYU, So.
Victoria Schreiber, BYU, So.
Halli Williams, BYU, Jr.
Jessica Davis, Cincinnati, Sr.
Grace Gavin, Cincinnati, So.
Lily Jones, Cincinnati, So.
Julie Rose, Cincinnati, Fr.
Abbie Alvarez, Houston, Jr.
Noor El Gendy, Houston, So.
Chase Farris, Houston, Sr.
Eden Humphrey, Houston, So.
Abby Jackson, Houston, Sr.
Danielle Titus, Houston, Sr.
LYDIA LAFFERTY, KANSAS, SO.
LEZLI SISUNG, KANSAS, JR.
Syd Nethercutt, Houston, Fr.
Gabriela San Juan Carmona, Kansas, So.
Claire Chahbandour, TCU, Jr.
Jeanne Dahmen, TCU, Jr.
Jordan Edwards, TCU, Jr.
Morgan Gore, TCU, So.
Serena Gould, TCU, Sr.
Sydney Inman, TCU, Fr.
Anna Kwong, TCU, Jr.
Mikayla Popham, TCU, Gr.
Olivia Rhodes, TCU, Jr.
Nina Vadovicova, TCU, Fr.
Alexa Fulton, Texas, Fr.
Sarah Carruthers, Texas, So.
Emma Davidson, Texas, Gr.
Channing Hanley, Texas, Jr.
Caroline Kupka, Texas, Fr.
Sienna Schellenger, Texas, So.
Jordan Skilken, Texas, Sr.
Amanda Stalfort, Texas, Fr.
Campbell Stoll, Texas, Fr.
Alicia Wilson, Texas, Gr.
Mia Cheatwood, West Virginia, So.
Sara Haggerty, West Virginia, Sr.
Miranda Kirtley, West Virginia, Jr.