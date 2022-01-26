🏀 Three KU Signees Named McDonald’s All-American

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball signees Gradey Dick, Ernest Udeh Jr. and M.J. Rice have been named 2022 McDonald’s All-Americans and will participate in the McDonald’s All-America game on March 28 at the United Center in Chicago. Kansas and Duke tied for the most players in this year’s game with three.

Only 24 players among the more than 760 nominated were selected as 2022 McDonald’s All-Americans. Dick, Udeh and Rice give Kansas 49 total signees who have earned the honor, starting with Darnell Valentine in 1977. Current KU senior David McCormack was a 2018 McDonald’s All-American.

A 6-foot-7 guard from Wichita, Kansas, Dick is ranked No. 8 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by ESPN.com and No. 37 by Rivals.com. Through 16 games this season, Dick is averaging 19.0 points and 5.0 rebounds a game for Sunrise Christian Academy. Dick played his first two seasons of high school basketball at Wichita Collegiate before moving to Sunrise Christian Academy.

From Orlando, Florida, Udeh is a 6-foot-10 center with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. Udeh is playing his final high school season at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando where he is averaging 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season. Udeh is ranked No. 23 by ESPN.com and No. 29 by Rivals.com.

Rice (6-foot-5) is a guard is from Durham, North Carolina, who is playing his senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa, California. He is scoring 19.2 points per game in 2021-22. He is ranked No. 19 by ESPN.com and No. 23 by Rivals.com.

Dick, Udeh and Rice are three of the four KU fall signees, along with Zuby Ejiofor, a 6-foot-8 forward from Garland, Texas. Through 16 games, Ejiofor is averaging 20.8 points and 12.4 rebounds for Garland High School. Ejiofor is currently ranked No. 47 by Rivals.com and No. 76 by ESPN.com.

Kansas McDonald’s All-Americans

Darnell Valentine (1977)

Greg Dreiling (1981)

Danny Manning (1984)

Rick Calloway (1985)

Tony Guy (1985)

Mark Randall (1986)

Mike Maddox (1987)

Darrin Hancock (1990)

Ben Davis (1991)

Calvin Rayford (1991)

Jacque Vaughn (1993)

Raef LaFrentz (1994)

Paul Pierce (1995)

Ryan Robertson (1995)

Lester Earl (1996)

Eric Chenowith (1997)

Kenny Gregory (1997)

Jeff Boschee (1998)

Nick Collison (1999)

Aaron Miles (2001)

Wayne Simien (2001)

J.R. Giddens (2003)

David Padgett (2003)

Mario Chalmers (2005)

Micah Downs (2005)

Julian Wright (2005)

Darrell Arthur (2006)

Sherron Collins (2006)

Cole Aldrich (2007)

Xavier Henry (2009)

Josh Selby (2010)

Perry Ellis (2012)

Wayne Selden, Jr. (2013)

Andrew Wiggins (2013)

Cliff Alexander (2014)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (2014)

Carlton Bragg Jr. (2015)

Cheick Diallo (2015)

Malik Newman (2015)

Udoka Azubuike (2016)

Josh Jackson (2016)

Billy Preston (2017)

Devon Dotson (2018)

Quentin Grimes (2018)

David McCormack (2018)

Bryce Thompson (2020)

Gradey Dick (2022)

Ernest Udeh Jr. (2022)

M.J. Rice (2022)