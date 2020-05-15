🏀 The Tradition Continues | #1 Tyon Grant-Foster
Tyon Grant-Foster | No. 1
As Kansas Basketball begins to turn its attention to the 2020-21 season, it’s time to meet the new faces that will be joining the Jayhawks in the near future. Today, we welcome Tyon Grant-Foster, one of the top junior college players in the country, who originally hails from Kansas City, Kansas.
Grant-Foster will wear No. 1 for the Jayhawks next season. He will be the just the seventh KU player to wear the number, which most recently belonged to Devon Dotson, who donned it last year as a sophomore before departing for the NBA. Other Jayhawks to have worn No. 1 under Bill Self include Dedric Lawson (2018-19), Wayne Selden Jr. (2014-16) and Xavier Henry (2009-10).
Jayhawks to Wear No. 1
Tyon Grant-Foster (2020-)
Devon Dotson (2019-20)
Dedric Lawson (2018-19)
Wayne Selden Jr. (2014-16)
Xavier Henry (2009-10)
Jeff Hawkins (2003-06)
Mario Kinsey (2000-01)
"I chose No. 1 to honor my brother (Domo) who passed away last summer."Tyon Grant-Foster
TYON GRANT-FOSTER (Jr., G, 6-7, 195, Kansas City, Kan., Schlagle HS, Indian Hills CC [Iowa])
- Tyon Grant-Foster earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-American Honorable Mention honors in 2019-20 at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College.
- He led Indian Hills in scoring average at 16.5 points per game. Included was a 35-point effort against State Fair Community College on Nov. 9.
- Had 11 games of 20 or more points, including 29 in what would end up being the season finale against Dawson CC on March 5.
- Grant-Foster also averaged 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocked shots and made 1.7 3-pointers per game his sophomore season as Indian Hills went 30-3 prior to the pandemic. His 48 blocks led the team.
- As a freshman, Grant-Foster averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Indian Hills in 2018-19.
- Prior to Indian Hills, Grant-Foster played at Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kan.