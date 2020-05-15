🏀 The Tradition Continues | #1 Tyon Grant-Foster

Tyon Grant-Foster | No. 1

As Kansas Basketball begins to turn its attention to the 2020-21 season, it’s time to meet the new faces that will be joining the Jayhawks in the near future. Today, we welcome Tyon Grant-Foster, one of the top junior college players in the country, who originally hails from Kansas City, Kansas.

Grant-Foster will wear No. 1 for the Jayhawks next season. He will be the just the seventh KU player to wear the number, which most recently belonged to Devon Dotson, who donned it last year as a sophomore before departing for the NBA. Other Jayhawks to have worn No. 1 under Bill Self include Dedric Lawson (2018-19), Wayne Selden Jr. (2014-16) and Xavier Henry (2009-10).

Jayhawks to Wear No. 24

Tyon Grant-Foster (2020-)

Devon Dotson (2019-20)

Dedric Lawson (2018-19)

Wayne Selden Jr. (2014-16)

Xavier Henry (2009-10)

Jeff Hawkins (2003-06)

Mario Kinsey (2000-01)