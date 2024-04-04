🏈 University of Kansas Announces 2024 Homecoming and Family Weekend Dates

The University of Kansas, Kansas Athletics and the KU Alumni Association announced key dates for the 2024 football season today, including the school’s 112th Homecoming Game, set for the weekend of Oct. 19 vs. Houston, and Family Weekend, scheduled for Sept. 28 vs. TCU.

Family Weekend will kick off this year with the Rock Chalk Block Party on Mass Street on Friday, Sept. 27, with more information to follow in the coming months. The Jayhawks will then host the TCU Horned Frogs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium the following day as Family Weekend activities continue.

Two weeks later, Kansas will host its 112th Homecoming on the weekend of Oct. 19, when the Jayhawks welcome Houston to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The KU Alumni Association and the Homecoming Steering Committee will coordinate activities in Lawrence and Kansas City leading up to the game. As planning continues, all information will appear at kualumni.org/homecoming.

Head Coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks enter the 2024 season following a 9-4 season in 2023, Kansas’ first nine-win season since 2007. Kansas’ 2023 season culminated with a victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl over UNLV, the first bowl win since 2008. The Jayhawks will kick off the 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. Lindenwood at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. All six of Kansas’ 2024 home games will be played in the Kansas City Metro due to construction on the university’s Gateway District.

With spring football underway, the Jayhawks will hold their annual Spring Showcase presented by Kansas Lottery on Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park. The Spring Showcase will give fans a first look at the 2024 Kansas Jayhawks and feature activities for the whole family. For more information on the Spring Showcase, click here.

Fans looking to support the Jayhawks throughout the 2024 season can purchase a full six-game season ticket package beginning at $275. There will also be a family zone opportunity for $200 per ticket. Full season ticket holders for the 2024 season will have priority for the 2025 season – the first inside the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a four-game package for the games solely at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with that package slated to go on sale June 3. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For those interested in getting more information from the Kansas Athletics Ticket office on ticket options for the 2024 season, please click here.