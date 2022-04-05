🏀 Welcome Home the National Champions at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Basketball team is scheduled to return to Lawrence on Tuesday late afternoon. There will be a welcome home celebration at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The team is expected to arrive around 4:15 p.m., with gates to the stadium opening at 3 p.m. Seating will be open only on the west side of the stadium.

All surface lots around David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the Mississippi Street Parking Garage will open at 2 p.m., for fans to park. There will also be a shuttle running from downtown Lawrence and Lot 90, beginning at 2:30 p.m., as lots around the stadium begin to fill.