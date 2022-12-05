🏀 Wilson and Dick Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

IRVING, Texas – The Kansas duo of Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick have earned Big 12 weekly honors, the conference announced Monday. Wilson is the Big 12 Player of the Week, while Dick is the co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. The weekly honors are voted on by a media panel which covers the league.

Wilson is earning Big 12 Player of the Week honors for the first time this season and the second time in his career. In KU’s 87-55 win against Texas Southern, the Denton, Texas, redshirt-junior forward recorded his fifth 20-point effort of the season with 22 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists. In the 91-65 win versus Seton Hall in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle, Wilson recorded his Big 12-leading fifth double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Wilson leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in points per game with a 21.9 scoring average. His five double-doubles lead the league and are third nationally.

Wilson’s 21 career double-doubles has him tied for 11th on the KU career list with Eric Chenowith (1998-2001). Wilson has scored 197 points through his first nine games, which is the second-most through nine games in the Bill Self era, only trailing All-American Ochai Agbaji’s 202 from last season.

Dick is earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for the second time this season. The Wichita, Kansas, freshman guard also earned the accolade on Nov. 21. This past week, Dick tied his season high with six rebounds and set his personal best with three steals while scoring 15 points in Kansas’ 85-55 win against Texas Southern. Posting 15 points, including 6-for-6 from the free throw line, Dick tied his season high with three assists and had two steals in the 91-65 win versus Seton Hall in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle. Dick has six steals in his last three games. His 15.3 scoring average leads the Big 12 freshman class and his 24 three-point field goals made rank second in the league. Dick won the honor along with Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George.

No. 9 Kansas (8-1) next plays at Missouri (9-0) in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 4:15 p.m. (Central). The game from Mizzou Arena will be televised on ESPN. These two former league rivals met last season in Lawrence for the first time after not playing a regular-season contest since Feb. 2012. This series dates back to 1908 and Kansas leads 175-95. KU has won three straight and eight of the last nine meetings with MU.