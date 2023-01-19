🏀 Wilson and Dick Named to Oscar Robertson Midseason Watch List

INDIANAPOLIS – The Kansas duo of Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick have been named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, the United States Basketball Writers of America (USBWA) announced Thursday. Kansas is one of six schools with multiple players on the 50 listed, along with Arizona, Baylor, Kansas State, North Carolina and UCLA.

Chosen by the USBWA membership based on performances during the 2022-23 season, Wilson and Dick are aiming to become the second Jayhawk to win the Oscar Robertson Trophy, joining 2017 recipient Frank Mason III.

Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.8 points per game, which is 15th nationally, and includes two 30-point performances with his most recent being a career-high 38 points at Kansas State on Jan. 17. Wilson also leads the Big 12 in double-doubles with eight, which is 17th nationally. The All-America candidate from Denton, Texas, is second in the conference in rebounding average with 8.9 boards per contest. Wilson has nine games of 20 or more points this season. A redshirt-junior forward, Wilson ranks 48th on the Kansas career scoring list, currently at 1,126 points. His 24th career double-doubles are ninth on the KU all-time list.

Dick leads the Big 12 and is 14th nationally with a 45.3 three-point field goal percentage. The Wichita, Kansas, guard is second among Big 12 freshmen in scoring at 14.7 points per game, which is 10th overall in the conference. A two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in 2022-23, Dick’s 48 three-pointers made this season are the second most in the conference. He has scored 20 or more points in four games this season. His 14.7 scoring average currently ranks the fourth highest on the Kansas freshman all-time list and his 48 threes are tied for the eighth most with Mario Chalmers (2005-06).

Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

Name, School

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Souley Boum, Xavier

Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Marcus Carr, Texas

Jaylen Clark, UCLA

Josh Cohen, St. Francis (Pa.)

Yuri Collins, St. Louis

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Antoine Davis, Detroit

Kendric Davis, Memphis

GRADEY DICK, KANSAS

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Jordan Dingle, Penn

Zach Edey, Purdue

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Keyonte George, Baylor

DaRon Holmes, Dayton

Bryce Hopkins, Providence

Jaelen House, New Mexico

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Ryan Kalkenbrenner, Creighton

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Kris Murray, Iowa

Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Terrence Shannon, Illinois

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Adama Sonogo, Connecticut

Joel Soriano, St. John’s

Jake Stephens, Chattanooga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Hunter Tyson, Clemson

Jordan Walker, UAB

KJ Williams, LSU

JALEN WILSON, KANSAS

Isaiah Wong, Miami