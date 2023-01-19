🏀 Wilson and Dick Named to Oscar Robertson Midseason Watch List
INDIANAPOLIS – The Kansas duo of Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick have been named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, the United States Basketball Writers of America (USBWA) announced Thursday. Kansas is one of six schools with multiple players on the 50 listed, along with Arizona, Baylor, Kansas State, North Carolina and UCLA.
Chosen by the USBWA membership based on performances during the 2022-23 season, Wilson and Dick are aiming to become the second Jayhawk to win the Oscar Robertson Trophy, joining 2017 recipient Frank Mason III.
Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.8 points per game, which is 15th nationally, and includes two 30-point performances with his most recent being a career-high 38 points at Kansas State on Jan. 17. Wilson also leads the Big 12 in double-doubles with eight, which is 17th nationally. The All-America candidate from Denton, Texas, is second in the conference in rebounding average with 8.9 boards per contest. Wilson has nine games of 20 or more points this season. A redshirt-junior forward, Wilson ranks 48th on the Kansas career scoring list, currently at 1,126 points. His 24th career double-doubles are ninth on the KU all-time list.
Dick leads the Big 12 and is 14th nationally with a 45.3 three-point field goal percentage. The Wichita, Kansas, guard is second among Big 12 freshmen in scoring at 14.7 points per game, which is 10th overall in the conference. A two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in 2022-23, Dick’s 48 three-pointers made this season are the second most in the conference. He has scored 20 or more points in four games this season. His 14.7 scoring average currently ranks the fourth highest on the Kansas freshman all-time list and his 48 threes are tied for the eighth most with Mario Chalmers (2005-06).
Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
Name, School
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Oumar Ballo, Arizona
Souley Boum, Xavier
Jordan Brown, Louisiana
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Marcus Carr, Texas
Jaylen Clark, UCLA
Josh Cohen, St. Francis (Pa.)
Yuri Collins, St. Louis
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
Antoine Davis, Detroit
Kendric Davis, Memphis
GRADEY DICK, KANSAS
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Jordan Dingle, Penn
Zach Edey, Purdue
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Adam Flagler, Baylor
Keyonte George, Baylor
DaRon Holmes, Dayton
Bryce Hopkins, Providence
Jaelen House, New Mexico
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
Ryan Kalkenbrenner, Creighton
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Mike Miles Jr., TCU
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Kris Murray, Iowa
Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware
Markquis Nowell, Kansas State
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Terrence Shannon, Illinois
Terquavion Smith, NC State
Adama Sonogo, Connecticut
Joel Soriano, St. John’s
Jake Stephens, Chattanooga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Hunter Tyson, Clemson
Jordan Walker, UAB
KJ Williams, LSU
JALEN WILSON, KANSAS
Isaiah Wong, Miami