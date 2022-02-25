🏀Two Kansas Legends Named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball greats Wilt Chamberlain and Paul Pierce were among the 75 NBA greats that were showcased during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA 75 is an anniversary team that ranked the leagues’ 75 best players of all-time.

Chamberlain, who played for Kansas from 1957-58, averaged 29.9 points and 18.9 rebounds per game as a Jayhawk, both being Kansas career records. In his debut at Kansas, Chamberlain scored a career-high 52 points, which still stands as the KU game record. He was named a Consensus All-American First Team twice. In 1960, Chamberlain was the first NBA player to ever earn the Rookie of the Year and the Most Valuable Player awards in the same season. On March 2nd, 1962, Chamberlain scored an NBA record 100 points.

Pierce played at Kansas from 1996-98. During his three years as a Jayhawk, Pierce scored more than 700 points in one season, only seven other Jayhawks were able to do so. Pierce is the 10th all-time leading scorer for Kansas with 1,768 points in his three KU seasons. In 2008, Pierce won the NBA Finals and Finals MVP, averaging 21.8 points per game, 6.3 assists per game and 4.5 rebounds per game in the Finals for the Boston Celtics. Known as “The Truth”, Pierce was also a six-time NBA all-star.