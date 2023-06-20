🏀 Zach Clemence Returns to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Forward Zach Clemence is returning to Kansas, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced today. Following the 2022-23 season, Clemence entered the transfer portal, but since decided to return to Kansas.

“I had a conversation with Zach last week, he contacted me, discussing all things going on with him,” Self said. “He asked me if it would be a possibility that he return. We discussed what we both thought would be best for his future in basketball. Zach’s thinking was it would be in his best interest, in a perfect world, to redshirt, help us every day in practice and allow himself an opportunity to grow and get better.”

“We loved Zach when he was here,” Self said. “We understood his decision, but now we understand why he wanted to return. We are very happy about Zach’s decision to come back to our program.”

A native of San Antonio, Clemence (6-foot-10, 230 pounds) played in 44 games in his two seasons at Kansas – 20 in 2022-23 and 24 in KU’s 2022 NCAA National Championship season. In 2021-22 he averaged 4.9 minutes, 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He scored a career-high 11 points versus Stony Brook (11/18/21) and pulled down a career-best six rebounds twice, versus Oklahoma State (2/14/22) and Stony Brook (11/18/21).

Last season, Clemence averaged 5.6 minutes, 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest. He scored a season-high 10 points versus Oklahoma (1/10/23) and pulled down three rebounds in six contests. Clemence was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team and CSC Academic All-District.