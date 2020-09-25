An Update on Attendance at Kansas Athletics Events

Dear Jayhawks,

As noted in Chancellor Girod’s message, fans are able to attend sporting events at Kansas Athletics venues for the month of October, beginning with the football Homecoming game vs. Oklahoma State on October 3. We are looking forward to having some of our fans back at each of our venues to cheer on our Jayhawks together once again. It’s been a while since we have done this, and circumstances are much different, so we will need everyone’s help to make this possible for the duration of football season and the upcoming basketball season. If we all – fans, staff and student-athletes – adhere to the policies and protocols implemented, we can look forward to the opportunity to continue having fans in the weeks and months ahead.

It is important to note that these procedures will be reviewed each week and changes may occur based on the mitigating factors surrounding COVID-19. How we all handle these new rules at Kansas Athletics venues will determine fan capacity at Allen Fieldhouse and other facilities in the winter and spring. We want our fans to enjoy coming to games, but more importantly we want everyone to be safe.

Much like you, we have learned more about COVID-19 as the days and weeks pass, the information below is fluid and subject to change as we learn more about the virus. If there are additional safety measures that we are advised to implement, or if we are permitted to allow additional fans in venues, we will communicate that information quickly and expansively.