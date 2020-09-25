An Update on Attendance at Kansas Athletics Events
Dear Jayhawks,
As noted in Chancellor Girod’s message, fans are able to attend sporting events at Kansas Athletics venues for the month of October, beginning with the football Homecoming game vs. Oklahoma State on October 3. We are looking forward to having some of our fans back at each of our venues to cheer on our Jayhawks together once again. It’s been a while since we have done this, and circumstances are much different, so we will need everyone’s help to make this possible for the duration of football season and the upcoming basketball season. If we all – fans, staff and student-athletes – adhere to the policies and protocols implemented, we can look forward to the opportunity to continue having fans in the weeks and months ahead.
It is important to note that these procedures will be reviewed each week and changes may occur based on the mitigating factors surrounding COVID-19. How we all handle these new rules at Kansas Athletics venues will determine fan capacity at Allen Fieldhouse and other facilities in the winter and spring. We want our fans to enjoy coming to games, but more importantly we want everyone to be safe.
Much like you, we have learned more about COVID-19 as the days and weeks pass, the information below is fluid and subject to change as we learn more about the virus. If there are additional safety measures that we are advised to implement, or if we are permitted to allow additional fans in venues, we will communicate that information quickly and expansively.
|Football
|10,000 fans at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
|Soccer
|400 fans at Rock Chalk Park Soccer Stadium
|Volleyball
|250 fans at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena
|Cross Country
|Number of fans at Rim Rock Farm to be determined
Based on the guidelines and recommendations from the Douglas County Health Officials and our medical professionals, Kansas Athletics will be implementing the following procedures, which can also be found HERE.
- How to access mobile ticketing (PDF)
- All Olympic Sport (Volleyball, Soccer, Women’s Basketball, Baseball, Softball & Track) tickets will be distributed via Mobile Delivery.
- Season tickets for Football and Men’s Basketball will still offer a printed ticket option. If single game tickets are available for either sport, they will be distributed via Mobile Delivery.
- KU Athletics will not be selling any tickets at ticket windows for any KU sporting event this Fall.
- If tickets are still available on the day of an event, QR codes will be placed around the stadium to allow fans to purchase tickets through our Mobile Site.
All Fans will be required to abide by the University of Kansas mask policy which mandates face coverings being worn at all times while in common spaces. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is defined as a common space on campus.
- Masks are required to be properly worn at all times, including sitting in your assigned seats, and should only be removed when eating or drinking.
- Face coverings/masks must have elastic, loops, ties, or other means to hold them in place.
- Any type of face coverings/mask with vents is not permitted.
- Masks must cover both the nose and mouth simultaneously.
- All individuals over the age of two are required to wear masks.
- Any fan that does not adhere to this mandate will be removed from the athletics venue.
- Tailgating will not be permitted before, during or after football games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. As defined by Kansas Athletics, tailgating is the congregation of more than one individual by a vehicle consuming beverages or food of any variety – this is prohibited for fan safety and to avoid potential gatherings of large crowds.
- Additionally, no tables, chairs, cooking equipment, coolers, tents, canopies or other coverings may be set up in parking lots which would be used for entertainment/tailgating purposes before, during or after the event.
- Tailgate Guys will not be operating on Campanile Hill.
In order to provide a safe environment for all of the guests, the following measures are being taken:
- Days leading up to the game all public areas on the concourse, restrooms, suites and press box will be disinfected by a third-party cleaning vendor.
- Additional hand washing stations will be made available on the concourses.
- Additional hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the concourses, suite levels and press box.
- Hand sanitizer have also been added to the landing of each stairwell leading up to each section from the main concourse.
- Increased staffing from our custodial vendor to assist with wiping down railings and countertops with disinfectant.
- Increased frequency of checks and cleaning of restrooms.
- Fans not in the same ticketed party are required to maintain social distancing of at least 6-feet at all times.
- Social Distancing stickers are placed on the ground at all locations that may require a line, including concessions, restrooms, ticket office windows, and entry through metal detectors.
- In an effort to maintain social distancing, there will not be a Hawk Walk, Fun Zone or Field Goal Club until we are able to return to our normal gameday operations or additional safety measures are discovered.
- Concession lines will be socially distanced with streamlined menus and appropriate safety measures implemented by staff.
- Only cashless payment options will be accepted at Rally House and concessions.
Per medical officials’ recommendations, and for the safety and security of our fans and staff members, Kansas Athletics will not offer a bag check service for the 2020 Kansas Football season.
- Parking lots will open two hours prior to kickoff.
- Fans are encouraged to park their vehicle, gather stadium entrance approved belongings and enter the stadium at the nearest gate based on seat location.
- All individuals over the age of two are required to wear masks (covering nose and mouth) upon exiting a vehicle until returning to the vehicle and leaving KU property.
- For the safety of our fans, media and our staff, the capacity of the elevators at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been reduced to five individuals OR one group.
- Elevator operators will not be on the elevator, but staff will be stationed on each floor to provide access control and monitor capacity limits.
- Allow for additional time to access locations that require elevator usage.
The Homecoming football game will be a determining factor related to our ability to host fans at future football and basketball contests at KU. We all, including Kansas Athletics, have a tremendous amount at stake on how we handle the stadium COVID-19 safety protocols. Thank you for your attention to all of these details and I look forward to having our Jayhawk faithful fans back supporting our student-athletes in-person.
Stay healthy and Rock Chalk!
Jeff Long
Director of Athletics
University of Kansas