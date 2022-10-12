🏀 Details for 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog Include the Kansas Athletics App Serving as Streaming Home

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 38th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by HY-VEE is set for this Friday at 6 p.m., inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, with the Official Kansas Athletics App serving as the exclusive spot to stream specific moments of the event for those not in attendance.

Fans not on hand in person will be able to watch portions of the night on the app, which is available on iPhones, Androids and tablets.

The Kansas radio tandem of Brian Hanni and Greg Gurley will be courtside at Late Night to call the action. Through the app, fans can listen to the duo and watch the below moments during the event,

Approximately 6:40 PM: Women’s Basketball Scrimmage

Approximately 7:30 PM: Men’s Basketball Scrimmage

Approximately 7:55 PM: Men’s Basketball banner unveilings and ring ceremony

KU coaches Brandon Schneider and Bill Self will address the crowd and will join the radio crew during their respective scrimmages, which can also be viewed on the app. The broadcast will conclude prior to the DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) performance.

While admission is free for the event, all fans attending must have claimed a ticket during the redemption windows for admission. Those who reserved tickets to Late Night in the Phog have already received their tickets via email. The tickets reserved in sections E, F, G, H, or J, will only be able to access those seats from the second-level concourse. Those will not have court access as that those typically do during a game. Click HERE for a map of Allen Fieldhouse.

Prior to Late Night, Phog Fest will be hosted on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse, with activities starting at 2 p.m. Phog Fest will have activities for all fans to enjoy leading up to Late Night, including the Hawk Zone with inflatable games, music and much more. The festival will also include food trucks, giveaways from a variety of sponsors, interactive displays including an adidas 360 cam activation and more.

For Late Night, student doors open at 4:45 p.m., while doors for the general public open at 5 p.m.

For those not using their tickets, they can transfer them to another fan for use or call 800-34-HAWKS to get them back to the ticket office for reallocation. For any questions, one can call 800-34-HAWKS.

Free parking will be available in Lot 90, east and south of Allen Fieldhouse across Naismith Drive, beginning at noon. Fans may also park in in the parking garage just north of Allen Fieldhouse with hourly rates until 4 p.m., at which time garage parking will be $5 per car. Lower levels of the parking garage will be reserved. All other normal campus parking rules apply.

ADA seating will be on the east side of the court for the event and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited mobility patrons will be able to sit in sections 9 and 14 and hearing-impaired patrons in sections F and G, both on a first-come, first-served basis. Those needing ADA, limited mobility or hearing-impaired seating should all enter through gate 11.

Fans are once again encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which Kansas Athletics will donate to Just Food of Douglas County. Non-perishable food and monetary donations supporting Just Food will be accepted throughout the day.