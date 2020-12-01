🏀 Jayhawks Battle Back, Take Down No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62 in Champions Classic

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite falling behind by double-digits in the first half, No. 7 Kansas was able to battle back to defeat No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62, at the State Farm Champions Classic inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks were led by a career-high 23 points by redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson, who scored on 8-of-16 from the field, coupled with a career-high 10 rebounds. The performance was Wilson’s first-career double-double and his third-straight game scoring in double-figures.

Along with Wilson, junior Ochai Agbaji scored in double-figures for the third-straight game with 17 points on 5-of-17 from the field and 3-of-9 from beyond the arc.

In his 50th career start, Agbaji came out of the gates with the first five points for KU, before Kentucky opened up a 15-0 run to take the lead, 17-5, at the 10:59 mark of the first half. During Kentucky’s run, the Jayhawks converted just 4-of-18 from the field while turning the ball over eight times.

Despite the slow start, Kansas was able to trim Kentucky’s lead to just six points before the half, as Kentucky led KU, 36-29 at the break. Kansas shot 31% (11-of-35) from the field while out-rebounding the Wildcats, 22-21, in the first half.

In the second half, Kansas battled back behind a 10-0 run, which was the first Jayhawk lead since the 16:15 mark of the first half, when KU led 5-4. The run was fueled by six points by Wilson, while Kentucky fell into foul trouble.

Wilson’s career-day continued into the second half, where he reached his first-career 20-point game and helped put away the Wildcats in the final minutes.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

STAT OF THE GAME

5-5 – Kansas improves to 5-5 in the Champions Classic with Tuesday’s win over Kentucky, including 2-2 against the Wildcats in the Champions Classic. Kansas has also won four of the last five meetings against Kentucky overall.

NOTES (Full Notes)

Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson registered his third-straight game in double-digits, including the third of his career, scoring 23 points on 8-of-16 from the field and 10 rebounds on Tuesday. Wilson scored 11 earlier this year against Gonzaga and 14 against Saint Joseph’s.

Wilson’s 23 points and 10 rebounds marked his first-career double-double and the first double-double registered by a Jayhawk this season. It was also Wilson’s first 20 point outing of his career.

Kansas junior Ochai Agbaji started his 50th-career game on Tuesday, including his third this season. Agbaji finished the evening with 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting and 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Agbaji’s 17 points marked his 25th career double-digit scoring performance, including his third this season. Agbaji’s career-high of 24 points came against Texas on January 29, 2019.

Over the last two games, Kansas freshman DaJaun Harris has drawn three charges, including one on Tuesday. Harris also accumulated two drawn charges against Saint Joseph’s.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host its first home contest of the 2020-21 season, when they host Washburn on Thursday, December 3 inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. It is the first of a five game homestand for the Jayhawks, before beginning Big 12 play at Texas Tech on December 17.