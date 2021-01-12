🏀 Kansas Comeback Falls Short, 70-75, at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, No. 6 Kansas fell short to Oklahoma State in the final minutes, 75-70, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Tuesday.

Kansas (10-3, 4-2 Big 12) was led by a season-high 24 points from junior David McCormack, while the Jayhawks had three players in double figures, including McCormack’s double-double of 24 points paired with 12 rebounds. Joining McCormack in double digits were junior Ochai Agbaji (14) and senior Marcus Garrett (12).

The Jayhawks fell behind early and were unable to gain leverage in the first half against Oklahoma State, as the Jayhawks trailed 35-46 at halftime, the largest deficit KU has faced at the break all season.

Trailing by as many as 16 in the second half, Kansas turned to McCormack down the stretch, as the KU forward registered his fourth-career double-double and his third this season. McCormack had the hot hand for the Jayhawks on Tuesday, shooting 10-of-18 from the field, while collecting a season-high 12 rebounds.

The Jayhawks went on a 19-2 run with just nine minutes remaining, down to the final minutes of play, as Kansas clawed back to take the lead at 70-67. Oklahoma State then rattled off eight-straight points to come away with the victory.

NOTES

Kansas junior Ochai Agbaji registered his 60th-career start on Tuesday, all of which are consecutive. Agbaji has started all 13 games this season.

Agbaji registered his 34th career game in double figures, scoring 14 points. Agbaji’s output marked his 12th game this season in double figures.

Junior forward David McCormack registered his third double-double this year and fourth of his career on Tuesday, scoring a season-high 24 points while recording 12 rebounds. McCormack also registered double-doubles against West Virginia and Omaha this season.

McCormack’s 24 points mark his seventh game in double figures this season. It was his third-straight game with 10+ points and his second game with 20+ points this season.

McCormack pulled down five rebounds in the first half alone in Stillwater. McCormack finished with 12 total rebounds. It marked his ninth game this season with five or more rebounds in a game and his third game with 10+ boards in a single contest.

McCormack blocked three Cowboys’ shots on the night, setting a new season high and tying his career high, previously set vs. Texas Tech (2/1/2020).

Senior Marcus Garrett scored 12 points, marking his fourth double-digit scoring effort this season, with three of those coming against Big 12 opponents. Garrett’s output marked his 18th-career double-digit scoring effort.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to Allen Fieldhouse for its eighth home game of the season, as the Jayhawks host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, January 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.