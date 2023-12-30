🏀 Dickinson’s Double-Double Helps No. 2 Kansas to 86-67 Win Over Wichita State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 20 points, and second-ranked Kansas routed Wichita State 86-67 on Saturday in the first matchup between the in-state rivals in nearly nine years.

“Coach told us the history of us playing against Wichita State, and how the last time we played them it was really unfortunate,” said Dickinson, who also had four assists. “We knew they were going to come in and give us their best shot.”

Elmarko Jackson added a career-high 12 points for the Jayhawks (12-1), who have won 24-straight games in December and will take an eight-game winning streak into Big 12 play when they take on TCU next Saturday.

Dalen Ridgnal scored 13 points for the Shockers (8-5), who also lost to Kansas State at T-Mobile Center last week. Xavier Bell added 11 points and Quincy Ballard finished with 10.

“We needed to play well to beat a team of this caliber,” Shockers coach Paul Mills said. “Give them a lot of credit. They had a lot to do with our inability to really get into a flow.”

Kansas and Wichita State first played in 1908, but, despite being separated by just 161 miles, the schools have met only 16 times over the years, including a pair of NCAA Tournament games. The most recent meeting was in 2015, when the Shockers beat the Jayhawks in a Midwest Regional game in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kansas never gave them a chance to make it two wins in a row.