🏀 No. 6 Kansas Routs Mizzou 95-67

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. heard the boos and catcalls from the Missouri student section hours before tipoff, when Kansas first emerged from the tunnel for pregame warmups. The noise rose to an ear-splitting roar as the bitter rivals began their first showdown in Columbia in more than a decade.

All that McCullar heard by the end was the haunting refrain of “Rock Chalk Jayhawk.”

McCullar finished with a season-high 21 points, Jalen Wilson had team highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks pounded their old Big 12 foe 95-67 on Saturday night in just their second meeting since the Tigers bolted for the SEC.

“The atmosphere was electric tonight,” McCullar said. “We just tried to embrace the environment.”

KJ Adams Jr. also had a career-high 19 points and Gradey Dick scored 16 for the Jayhawks (9-1), who romped past the Tigers last year in Lawrence but were making their first visit to Columbia since Feb. 4, 2012, the year Missouri switched conferences.

The fevered pitch for the latest showdown of century-old rivals evaporated in the opening minutes, when Kansas raced to a 30-16 lead. It swelled to 26 points early in the second half before the Jayhawks cruised to the finish.

“In all honesty, you want to be in environments where people care,” Kansas coach Bill Self said, “and it was obviously a caring environment today. The crowd was great. And I thought our guys really did a good job of not letting them go on runs that could have really gotten the crowd more into the game.”

D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor scored 15 apiece to lead the Tigers (9-1), who had been one of 10 remaining unbeatens in Division I men’s basketball at the start of the day. Noah Carter finished with 12 points and DeAndre Gholston had 11.

“There’s a reason why Kansas is top 10 in the country. There’s a reason why Bill Self is a Hall of Fame coach,” Tigers counterpart Dennis Gates said. “I thought we showed and displayed different things throughout the game where we almost had runs going, but something — a missed free throw or a missed 3 — kind of took the wind out of our sails.”