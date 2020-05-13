⚾ 17 Jayhawks Recognized On Academic All-Big 12 Teams

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball had 17 Jayhawks selected to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Teams as announced by the conference Wednesday. 13 Jayhawks were selected to the first team, which requires a 3.20-or-greater GPA, while four were named to the second team (3.00-3.19 GPA).

The 17 selections are a program best, which eclipsed the previous team-high 15 selections set in 2019.

A total of 125 student-athletes are featured on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Teams.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshman and transfer students are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Brooks Asher (Business Administration)

Nathan Barry (Liberal Arts & Sciences)

Casey Burnham (Business Finance)

Ryan Cy (Master of Business Administration)

Hunter Freese (Business Administration)

Blake Goldsberry (Sports Management)

Daniel Hegarty (Sports Management)

Marc Mendel (Business Finance)

Skyler Messinger (Sports Management)

Nolan Metcalf (Sports Management)

Benjamin Sems (Master of Architecture)

Gabriel Sotomayor (Business Finance)

Jonah Ulane (Business Finance)

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

Kahi Bisho (Communication Studies)

Tom Lichty (Communication Studies)

Kaimana Souza-Paaluhi (Sports Management)

Brett Vosik (Business Finance)