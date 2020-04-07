⚾ 2020 POSITION BREAKDOWN: Relief Pitchers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball used 14 relievers during the 17-game season, including midweek starters Cole Larsen and Steve Washilewski.

Jonah Ulane led the team with two saves, while Blake Goldsberry recorded his first career save this season. Goldsberry tallied 10 innings pitched in seven appearances and recorded a 0.00 earned run average. Daniel Hegarty also recorded 10 innings out of the bullpen, while Nathan Barry led Kansas relievers with 13 and 1/3 innings pitched. Hegarty recorded a 1.80 ERA and Barry finished with a 2.03 ERA and tied Goldsberry with a team-best 11 strikeouts out of the bullpen.

Larsen, Ryan Vanderhei, Manny Miles and Marc Mendel each made their first appearance in a Kansas uniform this season.

Jake Adams

Appeared in one game at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)

Pitched two innings with no runs, walks or strikeouts in a 13-4 win against the CSU Buccaneers

Nathan Barry

Appeared in eight games, tallying 13 and 1/3 innings pitched

Made season debut in Kansas’ season opener at Belmont (Feb. 14), pitching a season-high three innings pitched and four strikeouts

Didn’t allow a run in four appearances, including a scoreless two and 2/3 innings pitched vs. Indiana State (March 6)

Kahi Bisho

Appeared in two games and made season debut at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)

Pitched a season-high one inning twice, including a scoreless outing at Indiana State (March 7)

Tallied a season-high two strikeouts in 13-4 win over Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)

Hunter Freese

Made long appearance of the season vs. Indiana State (March 7), pitching one inning with one hit allowed and no runs

Blake Goldsberry

Appeared in seven games, totaling 10 innings pitched with no earned runs and only one walk to eight strikeouts

Pitched two-hitless innings of relief vs. Indiana State (March 8) and at Iowa (March 11)

Made season debut at Belmont (Feb. 15), pitching two innings with only one hit allowed and two strikeouts

Tossed a season-high three strikeouts vs. Ball State (Feb. 29)

Daniel Hegarty