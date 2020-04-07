⚾ 2020 POSITION BREAKDOWN: Relief Pitchers
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball used 14 relievers during the 17-game season, including midweek starters Cole Larsen and Steve Washilewski.
Jonah Ulane led the team with two saves, while Blake Goldsberry recorded his first career save this season. Goldsberry tallied 10 innings pitched in seven appearances and recorded a 0.00 earned run average. Daniel Hegarty also recorded 10 innings out of the bullpen, while Nathan Barry led Kansas relievers with 13 and 1/3 innings pitched. Hegarty recorded a 1.80 ERA and Barry finished with a 2.03 ERA and tied Goldsberry with a team-best 11 strikeouts out of the bullpen.
Larsen, Ryan Vanderhei, Manny Miles and Marc Mendel each made their first appearance in a Kansas uniform this season.
Jake Adams
- Appeared in one game at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
- Pitched two innings with no runs, walks or strikeouts in a 13-4 win against the CSU Buccaneers
Nathan Barry
- Appeared in eight games, tallying 13 and 1/3 innings pitched
- Made season debut in Kansas’ season opener at Belmont (Feb. 14), pitching a season-high three innings pitched and four strikeouts
- Didn’t allow a run in four appearances, including a scoreless two and 2/3 innings pitched vs. Indiana State (March 6)
Kahi Bisho
- Appeared in two games and made season debut at Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
- Pitched a season-high one inning twice, including a scoreless outing at Indiana State (March 7)
- Tallied a season-high two strikeouts in 13-4 win over Charleston Southern (Feb. 22)
Hunter Freese
- Made long appearance of the season vs. Indiana State (March 7), pitching one inning with one hit allowed and no runs
Blake Goldsberry
- Appeared in seven games, totaling 10 innings pitched with no earned runs and only one walk to eight strikeouts
- Pitched two-hitless innings of relief vs. Indiana State (March 8) and at Iowa (March 11)
- Made season debut at Belmont (Feb. 15), pitching two innings with only one hit allowed and two strikeouts
- Tossed a season-high three strikeouts vs. Ball State (Feb. 29)
Daniel Hegarty
- Appeared in eight games out of the bullpen, pitching 10 innings with a 1.80 ERA and a 1-1 record
- Made season debut at Belmont (2/15), finishing with one and 1/3 innings pitched with one strikeout for lone victory of the season
- Tallied a season-high two strikeouts at Charleston Southern (2/23) and at Iowa (3/10)
- Finished with a season-best two innings vs. Ball State (2/29)
Marc Mendel
- Appeared in one game at Iowa (March 10), pitching 2/3 of an inning with two strikeouts
Manny Miles
- Appeared in one game at Iowa (March 10), pitching 1/3 of an inning
Stone Parker
- Made three appearances – at Belmont (Feb. 14), vs. Michigan State (Feb. 28) and vs. Indiana State (March 7)
- Tallied a season-high two strikeouts vs. Michigan State (Feb. 28) at the First Pitch Invitational
Gabriel Sotomayor
- Made four appearances, finishing with four and 1/3 innings pitched and a 4.15 ERA
- Season debut at Belmont (Feb. 15)
- Tallied a season-high two and 1/3 innings pitched at Iowa (March 11) with two strikeouts
Jonah Ulane
- Appeared in six games, recording five and 1/3 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA
- Made season-debut at Belmont (Feb. 16) and recorded his first save of the season after pitching one inning
- Second save of the season vs. Creighton (March 4), finishing with a season-high three strikeouts in one inning pitched
Ryan Vanderhei
- Made first-career appearance as a Jayhawk at Iowa (March 10), finishing with two innings pitched with no runs allowed