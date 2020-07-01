73 Kansas Student-Athletes Named To Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team on Wednesday, with a total of 856 student-athletes earning the distinction. Kansas had 73 student-athletes on the list, and 13 of the Jayhawks’ recipients earned perfect 4.0 grade point averages in the past year.

Danielle Brunig (rowing), Meghan Lemons (rowing), Abby Monroe (rowing), Ava Winkels (rowing), Ebba Costow (soccer), Ellie Prybylski (soccer), Mackenzie Bravence (swimming & diving), Erin Downey (swimming & diving), Alice Boasso (track & field), Addison Coppinger (track & field), Matt Harding (track & field), Sam Hubert (track & field) and Riley Foltz (volleyball) were KU’s 13 student-athletes on the list of 107 overall who posted perfect 4.0 GPAs.

Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team must be new, first-time/incoming freshmen that have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.

The Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team was introduced in the 2012-13 academic year.

The track & field/cross country team led the way for the Jayhawks with 16 honorees, followed by rowing with 12, football with eight, soccer tabbed seven, swimming & diving and softball notched five apiece, baseball and men’s golf tallied four, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and volleyball added three apiece, tennis added two, and women’s golf earned one.