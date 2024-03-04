⚾ Ashby Awarded Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week Honor

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Lenny Ashby was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Ashby hit .800/.875/1.300 (8-for-10), with two doubles, one home run, six RBIs, five runs scored, six walks and a 2.175 OPS in four games against Texas Southern this past weekend. He recorded multi-hit games in three of the four contests and posted multi-RBI efforts twice. Ashby reached base in his final 10 plate appearances over the weekend.

The Oranjestad, Aruba, native and transfer from New Mexico, Ashby helped Kansas go 4-0 on the weekend and complete its first four-game series sweep since 2021, and the first in the Dan Fitzgerald era. Ashby is the first person from the island of Aruba to compete at the Power Five level in any sport and the first position player to play at the Division I level.

He leads the team in on-base percentage (.565) and walks (10), while ranking second on the team in home runs (4), RBIs (11) and slugging percentage (.829) this season. Ashby has hit safely in 10-of-11 games this season.

Ashby is the first Kansas player to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Week since Cole Elvis on April 10, 2023. He is the 15th player in Kansas history to win the honor. Ashby is the second Jayhawk to receive a Big 12 weekly honor this season, joining Kodey Shojinaga, who was named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 19.

Kansas (7-4) will continue its eight-game homestand and begin conference play against No. 3 TCU on Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m. CT. The three-game series will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network. Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.