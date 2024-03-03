⚾ Ashby, Steitz Help Kansas Complete Sweep of Texas Southern

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas completed a four-game series sweep of Texas Southern on Sunday afternoon with an 11-1 run-rule victory at Hoglund Ballpark in seven innings. The Jayhawks hit three home runs on their way to the first sweep of the season and the first four-game series sweep in the Dan Fitzgerald era.

Kansas starting pitcher Patrick Steitz, a transfer from Central Arizona College, tossed five scoreless innings and allowed only two hits to earn the win on Sunday. Lenny Ashby, Michael Brooks and Chase Diggins each homered in the win. Ashby had a season-high four RBIs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas took the lead early on Sunday and never looked back. The Jayhawks scored three runs in the first inning on a balk, RBI single and a sacrifice fly. John Nett led off the inning getting hit by a pitch and Kodey Shojinaga had a single to move Nett over to third. Nett came in to score on the balk and Ashby brought in Shojinaga on an RBI single. A sacrifice fly by Janson Reeder scored Ashby and gave the Jayhawks a 3-0 lead.

• Steitz navigated around runners on base by inducing double plays in both the third and fourth innings.

• A four-run fourth inning for the Jayhawks featured a pair of home runs by Brooks and Diggins. Brooks hit a solo shot to lead off the inning and Diggins followed that up two batters later with a two-run blast of his own. The homers were the first of the season for both Brooks and Diggins. KU scored one more run in the fourth on an RBI ground-rule double by Ashby.

• An RBI bunt single by Mike Koszewski in the fifth inning brought home Diggins and stretched the lead to 8-0.

• Texas Southern (4-9) scored its lone run of the game in the sixth inning on a solo homer by Jordan Vidato.

• Kansas scored three more runs in the sixth inning to put the Jayhawks ahead by double digits. Ashby hit a two-run homer to left field and Brooks had an RBI single through the left side to make the score 11-1.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Patrick Steitz (2-1)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Josiah Castro (0-2)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 BB, 4 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lenny Ashby: Ashby finished the game 3-for-3 with a double, home run, four RBIs, two runs and a walk. The New Mexico transfer and Aruba native has hit safely in 10 of 11 games this season and has multiple hits in four of his last five contests. He has drawn a walk in five straight games as well.

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I thought the guys did a great job of controlling the strike zone. We really did a good job on both sides of the ball with that. On the mound today, just one walk and five punch outs and then (at the plate) today four walks, four strikeouts. I think yesterday we were plus, the day before we were plus, so I thought they controlled the strike zone really well and just stuck to what they do well. We didn’t try to do too much.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

“I think it starts with my day and how I prepare myself in the batting cage. Stick to my approach always no matter what I’m doing – off the tee, front toss and especially the machine. I feel like going into BP today it was just approach, approach, approach, and you just take it pitch by pitch.” – Lenny Ashby

• Kansas completed its first four-game series sweep since March 19-21, 2021 vs. Creighton.

• Kansas hit two home runs in the fourth inning. The Jayhawks have hit two home runs in the same inning twice this season (Feb. 20, 2024 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi).

• Kansas outscored Texas Southern by a combined score of 41-7 in the four games.

• Steitz earned his second win of the season.

• Brooks hit his first home run of the season.

• Diggins connected on his first home run of the season.

• Ashby launched his fourth home run of the season. His four RBIs mark a season high.

UP NEXT

Kansas (7-4) will continue its eight-game homestand and begin conference play against No. 3 TCU on Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m. CT. The three-game series will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network. Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.