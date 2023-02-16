Open Search
Baseball

📸 Baseball Practice Day in Corpus Christi

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS- during practice at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX Photo by Emma Pravecek/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS- Mike Koszewski during practice at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX Photo by Emma Pravecek/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS- Zac Cox during practice at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX Photo by Emma Pravecek/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS- Andrew Dennis, Ethan Bradford, Hunter Cashero, Luke Metzker, during practice at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX Photo by Emma Pravecek/Kansas Athletics
Powered by WMT Digital