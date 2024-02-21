📸 Baseball vs Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi

Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - the Kansas Jayhawks baseball team during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - infielder Michael Brooks #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - right handed pitcher Thaniel Trumper #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - outfielder Lenny Ashby #51 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - infielder Collier Cranford #7 of the Kansas Jayhawks outfielder Cooper Combs #14 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - catcher/infielder Kodak Shojinaga #18 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - outfielder Lenny Ashby #51 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - outfielder Mike Koszewski #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - right handed pitcher Tegan Cain #40 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - infielder Collier Cranford #7 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - outfielder Lenny Ashby #51 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - infielder Collier Cranford #7 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - catcher Jake English #21 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - outfielder Janson Reeder #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks catcher Jake English #21 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - catcher Jake English #21 of the Kansas Jayhawks right handed pitcher Ethan Lanthier #50 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - infielder Collier Cranford #7 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - catcher/infielder Kodak Shojinaga #18 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 20, 2024 - the Kansas Jayhawks baseball team during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&amp;M University–Corpus Christi Islanders . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Powered by WMT Digital