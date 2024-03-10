📸 Baseball vs. Texas Christian University

LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - right handed pitcher Patrick Steitz #36 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - catcher Jake English #21 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - right handed pitcher Dominic Voegele #12 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - infielder Collier Cranford #7 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - right handed pitcher Thaniel Trumper #15 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - outfielder John Nett #29 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - outfielder Cooper Combs #14 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - Big Jay sduring the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - outfielder Lenny Ashby #52 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - left handed pitcher Evan Shaw #57 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - catcher/infielder Kodey Shojinaga #18 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - March 10, 2024 - catcher Ben Hartl #25 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
