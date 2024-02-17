📸 Baseball vs University of Illinois Chicago Game 2

Kansas Jayhawks
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - catcher/infielder Kodak Shojinaga #18 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - infielder Collier Cranford #7 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - infielder Chase Diggins #8 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - catcher Ben Hartl #25 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - catcher Ben Hartl #25 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - right handed pitcher Dominic Voegele #12 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - outfielder Chase Jans #42 of the Kansas Jayhawks2 during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - outfielder Lenny Ashby #51 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - right handed pitcher Grant Adler #39 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - outfielder Janson Reeder #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - right handed pitcher Kolby Dougan #34 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - infielder Chase Diggins #8 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - the Kansas Jayhawks baseball team during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - right handed pitcher Ethan Lanthier #50 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - outfielder Cooper Combs #14 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - outfielder John Nett #29 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 17, 2024 - outfielder Janson Reeder #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Illinois-Chicago Flames . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
