⚾ Baseball’s Weekend Schedule Altered Due to Weather

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The schedule for this weekend’s three-game series at Hoglund Ballpark against UCF has been adjusted due to weather.

Kansas and UCF will play as originally scheduled at 6 p.m. CT on Friday night and then play a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. The change is due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday.

There will be approximately 45 minutes between the games on Saturday. Tickets purchased for Saturday will be valid for both games and tickets bought for Sunday will be accepted on Saturday.