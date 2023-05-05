⚾️ Baumgartner, Kansas Power Past #27 Texas 10-4

Kansas took the lead in the third inning. Jans led off the frame with a solo homer for his eighth home run of the season. The blast gave Kansas a 2-1 lead.

In the second inning, Kansas was able to even up the game. After loading the bases with two outs, redshirt junior Collier Cranford came in to score on a passed ball to make the score 1-1.

Texas (30-17, 10-9 Big 12) jumped out to a first inning lead. With two outs in the inning, Garret Guillemette dropped an RBI double behind first base to give the Longhorns a 1-0 lead.

Kansas trailed twice in the contest, but the five runs in the fifth inning gave Kansas the lead for good. Reeder hit a two-run homer in the inning, Cole Elvis delivered a two-out RBI double and Mike Koszewski added a two-out, two-run single for the five-run frame. Six of the nine guys in the lineup had two two hits in the game. The victory improved Kansas to 22-24 on the season and 7-12 in Big 12 play.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Collin Baumgartner pitched 6.2 strong innings and allowed only two earned runs, while a five-run Kansas fifth inning propelled the Jayhawks to a 10-4 victory against No. 27 Texas on Friday night at Hoglund Ballpark. Chase Jans and Janson Reeder each homered in the game.

The Longhorns matched Kansas with a solo home run in the fourth inning off the bat of Guillemette. Then, in the fifth Texas took a 3-2 lead on an unearned run after a failed pickoff attempt.

Kansas had its big response in the bottom of the fifth with five runs. The home run, RBI double and two-run single gave Kansas a 7-3 lead.

In the sixth inning, Michael Brooks continued his hot hitting with a two-run double to extend the lead to 9-3.

The teams exchanged runs in the eighth inning, with Texas picking up a run on an RBI single and KU scoring on an error. That pushed the score to 10-4 where it ultimately ended.

Baumgartner was terrific on the mound for Kansas and kept the Texas offense off balance all night. He allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits while striking out four and walking none. Thaniel Trumper and Stone Hewlett came in out of the bullpen to handle the final 2.1 innings of work.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Collin Baumgartner (5-1)

Final line: 6.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Lucas Gordon (5-1)

Final line: 4.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO

QUOTABLE

“I’m really proud of how the guys played. They were challenged this week mightily by us in terms of approach and some things we need to change. They really responded, which is a sign of maturity in a team. It feels good when things come together and guys compete at that level it’s really special.

Obviously, when you have Collin going on the mound that’s a big help. My only regret about Collin is that we only get him for one year. He’s a special competitor, a really special leader and a guy that really leads by action. He’s working on his second master’s, he’s been accepted to law school, but that can wait for his pro career.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

“I think we had a really good hitter’s meeting before discussing the game plan. We had to make him throw strikes and not chase outside the zone. I think we did a really good job of that.” – Sophomore Chase Jans

NOTES

• Six Jayhawks had two hits in the game.

• The win snapped a six-game losing skid to Texas.

• Brooks extended his on-base streak to 17 games. Brooks had two hits in the game and has 13 multi-hit games this season.

• Shojinaga pushed his hitting streak to 12 games. He finished 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored.

• Baumgartner had his fourth quality start of the season and third in conference play.

• Jans has hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games. He hit his eighth home run of the season.

• Koszewski has multiple hits in four-straight games.

• Reeder hit his 10th home run of the season.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays game two of the series against Texas on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.