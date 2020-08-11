Benjamin Promoted To Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Former Kansas pitcher Wes Benjamin was promoted to the Texas Rangers’ active roster Tuesday as announced by the club prior to tonight’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

“I’m beyond excited for Wes,” said Kansas head coach Ritch Price. “He’s chased his dream and tonight he gets the opportunity to live it. He is a great representation of our program and the University of Kansas.”

Benjamin was a member of the Rangers’ Alternate Training Site and looks to make his Major league debut tonight against the Mariners.

During the 2019 season he was with Triple-A Nashville, going 7-6 with a 5.52 ERA and a team-best 114 strikeouts.

Benjamin was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.