⚾️ Dates Announced for Hawk Talk with Dan Fitzgerald

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for ‘Hawk Talk’ with Head Baseball Coach Dan Fitzgerald, which begins on Monday, April 29, at 23rd Street Brewery in Lawrence.

Hosted by ‘Voice of the Jayhawks’ Brian Hanni, Hawk Talk gives Jayhawk fans insight into the baseball program from Fitzgerald and players. There will be four one-hour shows throughout the season, beginning on April 29 and continuing through May 13, with one postseason show date to be announced. The show will air on Mondays, with times and dates subject to change.

Fitzgerald, who is in his second year at Kansas, has led the Jayhawks to a 19-14 record so far this season. Kansas has posted a series win against No. 3 TCU and earned three series sweeps against Texas Southern, at BYU and against Pacific. The sweep at BYU was the first for Kansas on the road since the 2014 season. As a team, Kansas has a .304 batting average and leads the Big 12 in doubles with 94, while the pitching staff currently has a 4.66 team ERA, over 1.5 runs lower than a season ago.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and KUAthletics.com, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show.

Located at 3512 Clinton Parkway, 23rd Street Brewery is a locally owned brewpub in Lawrence that was established in 2006.

2024 Hawk Talk with Dan Fitzgerald Schedule

Monday, April 29 (7-8 p.m. CT)

Monday, May 6 (6-7 p.m. CT)

Monday, May 13 (6-7 p.m. CT)

TBD Postseason Show