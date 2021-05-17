⚾ Davis Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball’s Eli Davis has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference Monday.

Davis pitched a seven-inning, no-hitter against Kansas State in game two of a doubleheader against the Wildcats. Davis needed 97 pitches to complete the no-hit performance and led Kansas to the 10-0 victory over KSU.

His no-hitter is the first for a Jayhawk since Shaeffer Hall completed the feat in nine innings against Air Force Feb. 20, 2009. The no-hitter is the sixth-individual pitching performance in program history and eighth overall.

Davis is the first pitcher in program history to toss a no-hitter against a Big 12 foe and the first Kansas pitcher to complete the task at Hoglund Ballpark.

His no-hitter is the 20th in Big 12 history and only the 13th as an individual.

Davis is the first Jayhawk to be named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week since Ryan Cyr May 6, 2019, and the fourth Jayhawk honored by the conference this season. Nolan Metcalf (Player), Cole Larsen (Newcomer) and Maui Ahuna (Newcomer) were also recognized this year.