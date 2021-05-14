⚾ Davis' No-Hitter Caps Sweep of Kansas State In Dillon Sunflower Showdown Doubleheader

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks utilized two brilliant starting pitching performances to sweep the doubleheader against the Kansas State Wildcats, 2-0 and 10-0 (7), respectively, in the Dillions Sunflower Showdown on Friday at Hoglund Ballpark.

Game Two, Kansas 10, Kansas State 0

A seven-inning, no-hitter by Eli Davis and a dominant offense aided Kansas (28-23, 7-13 Big 12) in its rout of Kansas State, 10-0, in the second game of the doubleheader.

Davis’ no-hitter is the first since Shaeffer Hall completed the feat in nine innings against Air Force Feb. 20, 2009. The no-hitter is the six individual pitching performance in program history and eighth overall.

Davis is the first pitcher in program history to toss a no-hitter against a Big 12 foe and the first Kansas pitcher to complete the task at Hoglund Ballpark.

Eli Davis has done it 😤 Sᴇᴠᴇɴ Iɴɴɪɴɢs ⏩ Nᴏ Hɪᴛs! pic.twitter.com/W2nscNJjFc — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 15, 2021

Davis got the starting nod for Kansas and dominated the Wildcats (28-20, 7-13 Big 12), through all seven innings. The lefty surrendered no hits or runs, while striking out four to only two walks.

The Jayhawks wasted no time picking up where they left off in the first game. Maui Ahuna started things off by lacing a one-out double down the left field line.

Tavian Josenberger followed with a walk and Skyler Messinger singled to bring in Ahuna. Brett Vosik doubled down the right field line, driving in Messinger and giving KU runners on second and third with one out.

Anthony Tulimero reached on an error that scored another run and Tom Lichty followed with a RBI single.

Casey Burnham reached on a catcher’s interference, loading the bases with two outs for Dylan Ditzenberger. Ditzenberger reached on another Wildcat error that scored two runs, and put the Jayhawks up six.

Kansas started a rally again in the third inning. Tulimero singled and Lichty doubled to lead off the inning. A groundout and a hard-hit single by Ditzenberger brought both runners to the plate and increased KU’s lead, 8-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, James Cosentino came up to the plate and was walked. Casey Burnham followed with a walk to put two on with two outs. In the next at-bat, Ditzenberger drove in the final two Jayhawk runs with a double to right field, bringing in Cosentino and Burnham and securing the 10-0 win.

Ditzenberger led the offense with two hits and three RBI, followed by Lichty with two hits, two runs and a RBI.

Game One, Kansas 2, Kansas State 0

The Jayhawks used a pair of triples and a dominant pitching performance to beat the Wildcats 2-0, in the first game of the doubleheader.

Cole Larsen started on the mound for the Jayhawks and pitched brilliantly, improving to 5-5 on the season. He pitched eight scoreless innings and recorded five strikeouts.

The contest started as a pitching duel, with both pitchers matching each other through three innings.

Kansas struck first in the fourth inning, scoring a single run off KSU starter Jordan Wicks. Skyler Messinger led off the inning with a triple and scored on an infield single by Brett Vosik to give the Jayhawks the one-run lead.

The Jayhawks went after Wicks again in the fifth inning.

Maui Ahuna tripled with one out and in the next at bat Tavian Josenberger put the ball in play, scoring Ahuna to increase the KU lead to 2-0.

Larsen shut down the Wildcats’ offense for eight innings before running into trouble in the ninth. Jonah Ulane relieved Larsen with two runners on and no outs and shut the door, securing the victory.

Ahuna led the Kansas offense with a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk. Ulane earned his ninth save of the season.

On today’s performance against Kansas State

I am really proud of our guys and how competitive they were today. The intensity and energy in our dugout today was outstanding. We had a really good week of practice. We ran relays on Wednesday and it paid off getting the K-State runner in the first inning trying to stretch out a double into a triple. Defensively, we made big time plays when we needed them. I told the team that we are about to face a first-round MLB draft pick and that Cole Larsen needed to rise to the occasion today. He was absolutely special. We got big hits against one of the best left-handers in America.

On Eli Davis’ no-hitter

It was a tremendous performance when you think about what happened for him last weekend against Oklahoma State. He is capable of doing what he did today and was special on the mound tonight. It was a rival weekend, and we are trying to win the state. I was thrilled with how competitive our team was and that everyone was into the game. Our energy level was fun to be apart of. Eli Davis followed up (Cole) Larsen’s performance and was outstanding. It was a great day to be a Jayhawk!

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Saturday at 1 p.m.