⚾ Dutton Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Co-Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Reese Dutton was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Co-Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Dutton faced a previously undefeated and No. 3-ranked TCU squad on Friday night and tossed seven innings, allowing only one run, while striking out a season-high eight batters. He allowed his only run in the first inning and continued to get stronger as the game progressed. Dutton struck out the side in the fourth inning and ended the sixth and seventh innings with emphatic strikeouts to end his night.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, native allowed only four hits and threw 94 pitches with 70 strikes in the dominant outing. He earned the win on Friday night, marking his third-consecutive victory and his second-straight quality start.

Dutton is currently tied for second in the Big 12 in wins (3), is third in innings pitched (22.0), fourth in opponent batting average (.181) and fifth in ERA (2.05).

A senior transfer from USC Upstate, Dutton led Kansas to its first win in a conference opener since the 2015 season. He also handed No. 3 TCU its first loss of the season and its first loss in a Big 12 opener since joining the league.

Dutton helped Kansas win game one of the series and then a KU win on Saturday clinched the program’s first series win against a top-five opponent since 2010 and the first conference-opening series win since 2014. The series victory was also the second series win against TCU all-time, including the first in Lawrence.

Dutton is the first KU player to ever receive both Pitcher of the Week and Newcomer of the Week honors in the same week.

Dutton is the first Kansas player to win Big 12 Pitcher of the Week since Eli Davis on May 17, 2021. He is the second Jayhawk to win Newcomer of the Week honors this season after Lenny Ashby received the award a week ago. He is the third Jayhawk to receive a Big 12 weekly honor this season, joining Kodey Shojinaga and Ashby.

Kansas (9-5, 2-1 Big 12) finishes its eight-game homestand on Tuesday night against Missouri at 6 p.m. CT.