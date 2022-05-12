⚾️ Final Big 12 Series at Hoglund Ballpark Begins Friday

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas TCU Fri. 6 p.m. CT LHP Daniel Hegarty (6-4, 4.38 ERA) LHP River Ridings (2-2, 4.34 ERA) Sat. 2 p.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (1-7, 7.17 ERA) RHP Marcelo Perez (4-2, 3.58 ERA) Sun. 2 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (5-5, 6.38 ERA) TBA

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set to battle the No. 20 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at home this weekend for a three-game series. This weekend is the beginning of a four-game homestand that wraps up the 2022 home slate.

Kansas (20-29, 4-14) is trying to play its way into the Big 12 Tournament. KU is narrowly behind Kansas State and Baylor for the final spot.

Redshirt senior left-hander Daniel Hegarty was called upon at the beginning of conference play and has delivered on the mound as a starter. Hegarty transitioned from a reliever to a starter before conference play began and has been the most consistent arm for the Jayhawks. He is 4-3 with a 3.55 ERA (50.2 IP/20 ER) in seven starts. Hegarty has earned the win in four of his last five starts. He had never started a game before then.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna continues to be a force at the plate. He currently has a .403 batting average with only seven games remaining in the season. That ranks second in the Big 12 and 19th nationally. Ahuna recently was touted as the best shortstop in the Big 12 and the sixth best shortstop in the country by D1Baseball.

In Friday’s 5-3 win at Kansas State, sophomore righty Kolby Dougan earned his first career save. Dougan has been frequently used out of the bullpen this season with 24 appearances, tied for the third most in the Big 12. He has struck out at least one batter in 23 of those 24 appearances.

Despite dropping last weekend’s series to Oklahoma, TCU enters the series ranked No. 20 by Baseball America. Offensively, Tommy Saco has led the offense by hitting .347 with 17 doubles and 10 home runs on the season. On the mound, the Horned Frogs will turn to River Ridings to start Friday’s game. Ridings has 10 saves this season and will be making his first start of the year.

All three games will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

PROMOTIONS

Tickets for all three games this weekend are discounted to $5. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Saturday – KU radio broadcaster Tom Hedrick will be honored prior to the start of the game on Saturday.

Sunday – Eleven seniors will be honored prior to the start of Sunday’s game. Jake Adams, Casey Burnham, Jackson Cobb, Dylan Ditzenberger, Daniel Hegarty, Cole Larsen, Tom Lichty, Nolan Metcalf, Jonah Ulane, Caleb Upshaw and Jack Wagner will all be recognized. Following Sunday’s game, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host its final home game of the season on Tuesday when Missouri comes to Lawrence. The first 250 fans will receive a rally towel. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.