⚾️ Friday’s Kansas-Indiana State Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Kansas Baseball’s game on Friday at Indiana State has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Terre Haute area. A doubleheader has been scheduled on Sunday to makeup for Friday’s game. The doubleheader will begin at 10 a.m. CT and there will be approximately 35 minutes between games.

Kansas and Indiana State will still play as scheduled on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. All three contests will be live streamed on ESPN+ and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.